A long video call can leave a hand with very little to do besides click a pen or reach for a phone. The MetMo Sphere, available in Stainless Steel and Black Aluminum that can be mixed and matched, gives those restless fingers a small mechanical diversion. It rolls around in the palm like an ordinary metal ball, but its two halves can also twist or come apart to reveal a ring of tiny rollers.

The Sphere can pass for an ordinary metal ball beside a keyboard, at least until the thumb recess gives it away. There’s an uncanny resemblance to the iconic Death Star, and the little divot in the brushed steel and the seam around the middle make a good case for it. It’s a nice bit of humor for an otherwise plain object, though the recess itself has a less dramatic, not to mention less destructive, job: giving the thumb somewhere to rest.

Designer: Sean Sykes & James Whitfield

Click Here to Buy Now: $126.

MetMo makes two versions using different materials, though both are 1.3 inches across. The Stainless Steel Sphere, made from hardened 420 stainless steel, is about the size of a small golf ball, one that weighs 5.53 ounces. That gives an otherwise familiar gesture a different character. Rolling the Sphere from one side of the palm to the other means moving a substantial bit of metal.

The Black Aluminum Sphere is the exact same size, but weighs 3.2 ounces instead. The choice of metal matters here, even if the basic motions stay the same. The steel version adds more than two ounces without giving the fingers anything bigger to get around. That’s a sizable difference for something that can spend most of its time tucked in a palm.

The thumb recess does a small but useful job on a shape that’s nearly the same from every angle. It gives the thumb a place to settle without having to look down. With one half held in place, a few fingers on the other can turn it at the seam. That’s a different gesture from rolling the whole ball across the palm.

There’s no need for a trench run to find out what’s inside. The two halves pull apart to expose a ring of short cylindrical rollers, part of the bearing that helps one half turn while the other stays still. MetMo counts 24 components in all, which is a lot of hardware for something that keeps a thumb busy between meetings.

During a call, the simpler motion might be the one that gets the most mileage. One hand can roll the Sphere around while the other stays on the mouse, and there’s no app to open or button to press. Once the call is over, both hands are free to give the seam a proper twist before the next thing on the calendar.

There’s one more trick tucked inside the steel shell. Neodymium magnets let the Sphere connect to another one, making something closer to a tiny dumbbell than a ball. Steel and black aluminum can pair up, too, so the two ends can have different weights as well as different finishes. With two rounded ends, the pair gives the fingers a different shape to turn over.

It’s the sort of object that makes for a better show than a long explanation. If someone at the next desk notices the seam, it takes only a moment to separate the halves and show them what’s inside. Bearings rarely come up in office small talk, but it’s easier to see their appeal when the whole assembly fits in the palm of a hand.

Then the halves go back together, and the little ring of rollers slips out of sight behind the brushed steel again. All that’s left on the desk is a steel ball with a seam and a small dip in its side. It can sit beside the keyboard looking as innocent as any other desk ornament until the next quick call turns out to be anything but.

Click Here to Buy Now: $126.

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