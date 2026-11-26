A sleeve can fit perfectly at the wrist and still pull when you bend your elbow. Getting a piece of clothing to fit your particular proportions usually means adjusting a pattern or altering something that’s already been sewn. At the MIT Media Lab, a silver robotic arm takes a more literal approach. It draws wisps of white plastic around a person’s forearm, building a sleeve right where it’s meant to sit. The project is called InSituWear, and its premise is simple: if you want to make something fit an arm, start with the arm.

The Critical Matter Group, directed by Behnaz Farahi, developed the method with Sergio Mutis as research lead. In a paper published in April 2026, the team showed two prototypes, a sleeve and a glove. The process skips the detailed body scan, digital modeling, and separate assembly that can go into making a custom wearable. It doesn’t do away with planning altogether. The robot still needs a rough map of the body and a route that keeps its tool clear of the person wearing the piece.

Designer: MIT Media Lab

The tool at the end of the robot’s arm is a heated needle. It pulls a thread from softened polycaprolactone, a plastic that becomes pliable at relatively low temperatures. The thread cools quickly as it stretches, staying flexible long enough to wrap before it sets. Where the strands overlap, they stick together. In the lab photos, the resulting sleeve has the gauzy look of a sci-fi costume designer’s idea of a second skin. You can see the forearm through the gaps in the crisscrossed fibers.

The bit I like is that the robot can change how the sleeve behaves without stopping to swap fabrics. The researchers can vary how thick the strands are, how far apart they sit, and the angle at which they cross. That gives a designer a way to make one area firmer and another more flexible. Imagine a cuff that holds its shape but gives a little where the wrist bends. You could build that difference into the pattern of the fibers rather than sewing two materials together.

The glove makes for a flashier demo. Touch a finger to the thumb and the contact closes a circuit. An embedded wire warms up, and heat-sensitive pigment mixed into the fibers changes color in that spot. The blue and white patches in the team’s photos look a little like a mood ring you can wear on your whole hand. The color comes from the textile itself, though the glove still needs a battery and wiring to make the gesture work.

The sleeve gives a better sense of how far along the method is. The team says its roughly 14-inch prototype took 22 minutes to make. That’s impressive to watch, but it’s still one sleeve. Flat and deeply recessed areas are harder to wrap, and the researchers say repeated flexing and long-term comfort need more study. In lab tests, some samples stretched or resisted pulling in ranges that overlapped with familiar fabrics like cotton and silk organza. That’s useful evidence for a material made from plastic threads, but it doesn’t tell you how the sleeve feels after a day of wearing it.

Skipping the cutting table does eliminate a specific kind of waste: no scraps are left around the outline of a sleeve. I’d stop short of calling that a greener garment until we know how long the material lasts and what happens to it when it wears out, especially once there are wires mixed in.

I’d rather see someone wear the next sleeve for a day than watch the robot make an entire shirt. In the lab, an arm can hold still long enough to serve as a dress form. The sleeve earns its place when that arm goes back to reaching for coffee, carrying groceries, and doing all the things that made it tricky to fit in the first place.

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