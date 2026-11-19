The carabiner has had a wild career. It started as the Karabinerhaken, German for “carbine hook,” a clip that let soldiers attach their carbines to a belt. Climbers adopted it in the early 1900s, and somewhere along the way it ended up holding the keys of every college student, dad, and barista on the planet. Now KOLABO, a travel accessories brand out of Los Angeles, has taught it a new trick. The Axl HOOK is a carabiner with an arm that rotates out into a hook, so you can hang your bag off a table instead of dumping it on the floor.

Designed with Copenhagen studio Wahl&Ross, the Axl HOOK takes the shape of a soft-cornered triangle. One corner hides a pivot, and the integrated rotating mechanism allows the hooked arm to swing outward . A rubber tip at the end is designed to grip the table surface so your bag stays put. The whole thing is forged and CNC-machined from 6061 aluminum, measures 2.76 x 2 inches (70 x 51 mm), and weighs a feathery 1.1 ounces (32 grams). KOLABO rates it for 48 pounds (22 kg), offers it in Matte Black or Matte Silver, and lists the retail price at $28. First soldiers, then climbers, and now commuters who just want somewhere to put their tote bag.

Designer: Wahl&Ross for KOLABO

Click Here to Buy Now: $22 $28 (21% off). Hurry, only 411/500 left!

From Keyring to Bag Hanger in One Swing of the Arm

The entire transformation hinges (literally) on one integrated pivot tucked into a corner of the triangle. A single screw anchors the joint, and the hooked arm rotates around it, swinging up and away from the body until it stands proud of the frame. Fold it back and the arm nests into the triangle’s outline, so the carabiner looks like a plain carabiner again with nothing poking out. KOLABO sums up the motion as press, rotate, hook, and that really is the whole user manual. I’m a big fan of mechanisms you can figure out without squinting at an instruction card, especially ones you’ll be working one-handed with a coffee in the other.

A discreet rubber pad caps the end of the arm, adding grip right where metal meets tabletop. That little tip is meant to keep the hook from skating across glossy café counters or lacquered wood when a heavy bag starts tugging on it. On the opposite side, a solid spring-loaded gate handles regular carabiner duty, snapping shut when you let go. It’s a straight, chunky bar instead of a skinny wire, which suits the object’s sculpted look and gives your thumb a broad surface to press. Clip it to a belt loop, a water bottle, or a bag strap between stops.

Forged 6061 Aluminum Rated for 48 Pounds

KOLABO builds the Axl HOOK from 6061 aluminum, an alloy containing magnesium and silicon that shows up everywhere from bike frames to camera rigs. The parts are forged first and CNC-machined second. Forging presses the metal into shape under enormous force, aligning its grain structure for toughness, while machining carves in the crisp edges and precise detailing. KOLABO lists a maximum recommended load of 48 pounds (22 kg), enough for a packed laptop bag, a grocery tote, or a weekender stuffed with questionable souvenirs. It’s built for bags and keys rather than people, so keep it far away from your climbing harness.

The frame measures 2.76 x 2 x 0.39 inches (70 x 51 x 10 mm), small enough to disappear into a palm. At 1.1 ounces (32 grams), your keyring will barely register the extra passenger. The 10mm thickness keeps the profile slim against a bag strap or inside a pocket. Every edge is rounded and the tube-like arms carry soft, continuous curves, intended to keep them from snagging fabric or digging into your hand. Matte Black leans architectural and minimal, while Matte Silver reads clean and technical. Personally, I’d go black for how it turns the triangle into something close to jewelry.

A Postmark From Copenhagen, Laser-Etched Into Aluminum

Axl HOOK came out of a collaboration between KOLABO in Los Angeles and Wahl&Ross in Copenhagen, with final refinements worked out alongside a precision manufacturing partner in Taiwan. The development photos show walls of sketches and rows of 3D-printed prototypes in different shapes and proportions. The Copenhagen link is laser-engraved right into the frame, along with the studio’s coordinates, a sweet little postmark of where the design took shape. Even the box gets a minimal printed carton with a line drawing of the hook that you’ll probably keep in a drawer for no reason. Axl HOOK is the first product from KOLABO, a Los Angeles-based design brand focused on rethinking everyday travel essentials. Inspired by movement and the moments in between, the brand aims to create functional objects with a restrained design language.

I’ve always believed the best everyday objects fade into the background until the exact moment you need them, and the Axl HOOK fits that idea beautifully. It rides on your keys as a tidy triangle, then becomes a bag hanger when a table shows up. The Axl HOOK will retail for $28 and is currently available on Kickstarter at $24 per unit, or $22 while early-bird slots last, with multi-packs dropping the price to as low as $18 each. Matte Black and Matte Silver are both on offer, and you can mix finishes across multi-unit orders. Fulfillment is planned through a U.S. partner with delivery estimated for December 2026.

Click Here to Buy Now: $22 $28 (21% off). Hurry, only 411/500 left!

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