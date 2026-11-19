Feature phones don’t have to look like punishment for spending too much time online. KDDI’s upcoming INFOBAR ZERO brings glossy, colorful keys to a 4G handset that deliberately leaves web browsing and social media behind. The series’ first new phone since 2018, it makes a case for carrying something simpler without giving up the pleasure of owning an object with a little personality.

The keypad is the part you’ll probably notice first. Acrylic tile keys return from the original 2003 INFOBAR, their raised, glossy faces catching light like little pieces of candy. Color sits behind the transparent material, giving each button visual depth rather than a flat painted finish. The shapes fit closely around a central directional control, leaving very little empty space between them.

Designer: KDDI (au Design project)

NISHIKIGOI combines a red body with cream and pale blue buttons, keeping the familiar INFOBAR palette alive. ICHIMATSU rearranges black and white into a checkerboard, while the new SUNANEKO mixes greige and off-white for something gentler. The choices change more than the back cover. They turn the controls themselves into decoration, so the phone keeps its identity even with the screen switched off.

The body measures about 5.43 inches tall and 1.97 inches wide, putting a narrow strip of hardware in your pocket instead of a broad touchscreen. A 2.4-inch display sits above the keypad, with animated menu icons adding character to practical tools. Calls, SMS, a calendar, and an alarm remain available, but there’s no browser waiting to turn a quick check into scrolling.

For music, you’ll need to do a little preparation before heading out. Songs have to be transferred onto the phone rather than streamed, and USB-C wired earphones provide a straightforward way to listen. There’s 8GB of storage with no memory card expansion, so a large collection might need some editing. It could, however, hold a playlist without bringing a streaming app’s distractions along.

The rear camera is a modest 2MP unit, paired with a flash rather than an oversized camera island. You can take a picture, but there’s no social feed or email app waiting to receive it. Bluetooth supports file sharing, so the images aren’t trapped inside forever. Sharing simply takes another step instead of becoming the automatic conclusion to every photograph you take.

Back at home, a separately sold desktop holder props the phone upright while charging, letting its clock display earn a place on the nightstand. The black base frames the colorful handset without competing with it. Even the included SIM-ejection tool borrows the phone’s outline. That’s a lot of attention for something you might use once, but it suits this little object’s playful character.

INFOBAR ZERO is scheduled to arrive in Japan on December 25, 2026, priced at ¥32,780 (about $206). International availability and US carrier compatibility aren’t established. It also leaves out NFC payments and water resistance, so its simplicity comes with practical concessions. If you’re taking it out instead of your smartphone, remember the wallet. Those buttons won’t pay for your train ride home.

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