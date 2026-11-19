Smartphones have spent years stretching upward, leaving our thumbs to negotiate ever taller screens. Huawei’s OSTA O1 Pro takes a different direction, spreading out sideways in a conventional body without a folding hinge. Now listed for reservations in China ahead of its launch, the phone joins an emerging interest in wider proportions, with a purple finish that’s considerably less restrained than its shape.

The front keeps things familiar, with rounded corners, narrow borders, and a camera opening centered near the top. What changes is the balance between height and width. Rather than resembling a long remote control, the O1 Pro has a squatter silhouette. That could give a page, map, or photograph more horizontal breathing room without asking you to unfold anything before using it.

Designer: Huawei

This isn’t coming out of nowhere. Huawei’s Pura X View already uses a 16:9.5 screen, offering a wider alternative to the elongated proportions we’ve grown used to. The OSTA model carries that interest into another brand within Huawei’s lineup. Reports also link other manufacturers to similar designs, although those plans remain rumors rather than evidence that every upcoming phone will suddenly get broader.

Turn the phone around, and that horizontal emphasis continues. A broad, capsule-shaped camera island runs across the upper back, with two prominent lenses grouped inside a smaller black pill. Its silver-colored surround frames the cameras without turning each lens into a separate decorative circle. It’s a tidy arrangement, although the raised housing still interrupts what would otherwise be a fairly simple rear surface.

Starlight Purple makes a much louder impression, fading from a pale, almost silvery top into a deep violet base. The gradient gives the otherwise plain back some movement without adding a patterned texture. Starry Night Black and Nebula White are listed as alternatives, but the purple version makes the strongest case for leaving a phone uncovered, assuming you’re comfortable taking that risk.

The listing offers the purple model with 16GB of RAM and either 512GB or 1TB of storage. It also calls the O1 Pro a HarmonyOS AI phone, pairing that description with a star-shaped character on the screen. The supplied listing doesn’t establish the processor, battery capacity, or detailed camera specifications, so the exterior tells a clearer story than any rumored specification sheet.

Of course, a broader screen also means a broader object to hold. Reading across a wider page could be welcome, but reaching the far edge with your thumb is a different matter. The shape may suit two-handed typing better than hurried replies while carrying a bag. Without verified dimensions or hands-on testing, though, a reassuringly compact appearance isn’t the same as comfortable handling.

The China launch is scheduled for November 20, 2026, with reservations open and no price published in the supplied listing. International availability hasn’t been established, either. Beyond those details, there’s the question of what apps do with the space. Extra width would feel wasted if your favorite app kept its narrow layout and left you staring at empty space on either side.

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