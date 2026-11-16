Giant Glowing Eggs Revive a Shipyard Mast Without Hiding Its Past

Two giant eggs glowing nearly 65 feet above the ground is a wonderfully odd assignment for an old lighting mast. In Tallinn, Estonia, Nest 2 gives a leftover piece of shipyard infrastructure a second job as public art. Designed by spatial design studio Inimruum with lighting studio un-like, the completed installation tackles a familiar redevelopment problem: how to give obsolete industrial structures a purpose while keeping their history legible. Apparently, a very large bird’s nest is one answer.

The setting makes that answer more interesting. Noblessner is a former submarine shipyard that has become a mixed-use waterfront neighborhood. The installation occupies a decommissioned lighting mast on Lennusadama Street, carrying a piece of that industrial landscape into its next chapter. I like the restraint of keeping such an awkward, specific object in the picture. A mast has a different kind of presence from a commemorative plaque. It takes up space, interrupts the skyline, and makes the neighborhood’s earlier life harder to treat as background information.

Designer: Inimruum

Nest 2’s construction follows that thinking. Its branches are structural angle iron, hand-woven by metal artist Heigo Jelle into a nest more than eight feet across. The material echoes the mast’s own legs, connecting the sculpture to its support. That’s a satisfying choice. A smoother, more polished nest might have looked like an accessory dropped onto the tower. Using an industrial profile to imitate gathered twigs gives the playful subject some visual weight. The bird reference stays easy to understand without requiring the structure underneath to disappear.

The eggs introduce a different material and a gentler shape. Both are rotomolded polyethylene, with internal LEDs that can illuminate them separately and change their colors. Smaller lights among the metal branches pick out the nest after dark. One egg is positioned almost on its side. To me, that last decision carries as much personality as the lighting technology. A perfectly balanced pair could feel like a formal display. A tilted egg suggests a nest assembled by an animal with priorities other than symmetry, even at this improbably oversized scale.

The premise also has a genuinely charming origin. The first Nest, installed in 2024, grew from a five-year-old’s drawing of eggs on a rusty mast. That earlier work held three eggs, and un-like developed it with design agency Velvet. Knowing that history makes the sequel feel less like a committee searching for an approachable public-art symbol. A child saw a tall, unused structure and imagined somewhere for a bird to live. I appreciate that the adults involved let the simplicity of that thought survive the engineering.

There’s a practical continuity between the two projects, too. Nest 2’s eggs were produced using the same mold as the original installation’s, while its heavier-looking angle-iron branches establish a different character closer to the sea. Reusing the tooling is a modest detail, but an appealing one. It gives the series a recognizable family resemblance without demanding that every component be redesigned. I wouldn’t turn that decision into a sweeping environmental claim. It’s enough to recognize a sensible production choice alongside the reuse of the mast itself.

Developer Merko commissioned the installation, so the work also belongs to the broader business of making a residential neighborhood appealing. That context doesn’t diminish it for me, though it keeps the assessment grounded. A glowing nest cannot tell us whether the surrounding development is accessible, affordable, or pleasant to navigate. What it can offer is a specific image attached to a specific place. “Meet near the giant eggs” has a clarity that a tasteful abstract sculpture might struggle to match.

My favorite decision here is leaving the old mast recognizable beneath its unlikely new occupants. The nest needs that height and industrial framework to make the joke work. Remove them, and you’d still have a large illuminated sculpture, but a less particular one. Nest 2 gives the inherited structure an active role in the composition. The useful takeaway is refreshingly small: before treating an obsolete object as clutter, it’s worth asking what its existing shape might already be suggesting.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover