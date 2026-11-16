FiiO’s Snowsky MAGE Sound Card Gives Your Music a D-Pad

A directional pad and two round buttons usually mean there’s a game waiting to be played. FiiO’s Snowsky MAGE borrows that familiar arrangement for something a little different. This miniature controller lookalike is actually a USB sound card and headphone amplifier, bringing wired audio connections and physical playback controls to your desk without looking like another anonymous adapter you’ve plugged into your computer.

The resemblance starts with a flat, rounded rectangular body rather than the sculpted grips of a modern gamepad. Gray pairs a light shell with dark red buttons, recalling the original Game Boy. Transparent Green goes louder with yellow buttons and visible circuitry, while Transparent Black keeps things more subdued. The transparent shells let the circuitry join the decoration instead of hiding it away.

Designer: FiiO

Fortunately, those buttons aren’t decorative. The directional pad handles volume and track changes, giving your thumb something more familiar than a row of tiny switches. One round button mutes the microphone, while the other manages playback, mode switching, and virtual surround through different presses. Four indicator lights keep track of the listening mode, surround setting, and microphone status without adding a display.

Along one edge, three 3.5mm audio jacks accommodate different listening setups. There’s a dedicated microphone input, a headset connection that supports an attached mic, and a separate headphone output. You can plug in a gaming headset or use separate headphones and a microphone, with that mute button handy when a conversation in the room shouldn’t become part of the team’s evening entertainment.

Switching between HiFi and Game modes lets the same device follow you from a playlist to a multiplayer session. There are seven music profiles and four gaming presets covering shooters, MOBAs, role-playing games, and rhythm games. The FiiO Control Android app adds a 10-band parametric equalizer, letting you adjust the sound for different headphones rather than relying on whatever tuning the manufacturer chose.

FiiO’s 400MHz processor accepts eight audio channels and applies virtual 7.1 surround processing for stereo headphones. The idea is to suggest where sounds originate without changing the headphones themselves. There’s also support for PCM audio up to 384kHz and native DSD256 music files, although those format specifications alone don’t establish better sound or guarantee you’ll hear an opponent coming around the corner.

There’s another practical detail tucked into the edges. Two USB-C ports separate the audio connection from a power input, allowing a compatible phone to charge while your wired headphones stay connected. FiiO specifies up to 60W PD charging, subject to device and cable compatibility. You’ll still need an external charger, but you won’t have to choose between listening and feeding your phone’s battery.

Apos lists the MAGE at $19.99 in the US, although it’s currently sold out there. At roughly 2.17 inches long and 0.53 ounces, it’s smaller than the familiar button layout might suggest. You won’t be using it to steer a character, but you will need to remember which press changes modes and which pauses the music. Nostalgia doesn’t eliminate the learning curve.

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