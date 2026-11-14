A 5-axis Metal Fabrication Center on your desk: Meet the Rownd 5X CNC Machine

If you’ve ever emailed a CAD file to a machine shop, you know the wait. You wait for the quote, then the revised quote, then two weeks for the part, which arrives just in time for you to notice a mistake in the CAD. Rownd Precision would like to cut out the middleman (pun fully intended) with the Rownd 5X, a fully enclosed desktop CNC mill designed for simultaneous 5-axis machining. It tilts and rotates the part while cutting, allowing it to machine curved, complex components in aluminum, brass, and engineering plastics with fewer setups. The pitch for studios, labs, classrooms, and small workshops is straightforward: make metal parts in-house, on your own schedule.

Rownd previously developed a desktop CNC lathe around an approachable interface and beginner-friendly setup, and the 5X takes that approach into more complex territory. A 13.3-inch touchscreen handles setup and monitoring, while an automatic tool length setter takes care of the fiddly measuring. Under the enclosure sits a single-piece cast aluminum chassis, a 2.2 kW water-cooled spindle rated to 24,000 rpm, and a rotating table supported at both ends for stiffness. Rownd lists a 5-axis work zone for parts up to 7.9 inches across and 7.1 inches tall (200 x 180mm), enough for many enclosure prototypes and other small components. Pricing starts at $5,999, with shipping planned for Q2 2027.

Designer: Rownd Precision

Click Here to Buy Now: $5999 $9999 ($2000 off). Hurry, only 40/50 left! Raised over $775,000.

Five Axes Moving at Once, and the Math That Keeps Them Honest

A conventional 3-axis mill moves its cutter along three straight lines: left-right, front-back, and up-down. The 5X adds two rotary axes underneath the part: a C-axis that spins a full 360 degrees and an A-axis that tilts from -45 to +90 degrees. Coordinating all five axes lets the cutter follow contours on parts such as turbine blades and curved handles. The machine also runs 3+2 indexed jobs, where it tilts the part to a fixed angle and then cuts it like a regular 3-axis mill. Plain 3-axis mode is there too, with a listed working area of 10.4 x 9.4 x 7.1 inches (265 x 240 x 180mm).

Keeping the cutter on its programmed path while the part tilts and spins falls to RTCP, short for rotational tool center point, built into the 5X’s LinuxCNC-based controller. RTCP compensates for those rotations in real time, coordinating the machine’s movements to maintain the intended tool-tip position relative to the part. That supports continuous machining of curved surfaces, though the finish still depends on the tooling, toolpaths, and cutting conditions. Reaching multiple faces in one clamping also reduces alignment errors between setups, so less depends on how carefully you re-clamped at 6 p.m. on a Friday.

A Cast Aluminum Chassis and a Spindle That Keeps Its Cool

Cutting metal demands stiffness, and the 5X starts with a single-piece cast aluminum chassis. A monoblock casting reduces the number of bolted joints that could loosen or flex. The rotating table, called a trunnion, is supported at both ends, a layout intended to improve rigidity under cutting loads. Motion runs on roller linear guides and ball screws, and Rownd rates positioning repeatability at ±0.0008 inches (±0.02mm). That’s a repeatability specification, rather than a guarantee of finished-part accuracy, but it’s a useful figure for designers making prototypes and mating components.

Water cooling is intended to manage spindle temperature during long jobs and limit thermal growth that can affect accuracy. A mist cooling system directs coolant toward the cutter to help with cooling and chip evacuation. Rownd lists 6061 and 7075 aluminum, brass, copper, Delrin (POM), PEEK, and composites as supported materials. That covers plenty of product design work, from enclosure prototypes and heat sinks to tiny brass knobs that feel ridiculously good to turn.

Ten Tools, Free Post-Processors, and a 13.3-Inch Touchscreen

An optional 10-tool automatic tool changer lets the 5X run multi-tool jobs without manual swaps. It uses ISO20 tool holders, a tapered standard designed to locate tools repeatably in the spindle. A typical part might need a roughing end mill, a finishing ball mill, a drill, and a chamfer tool, and the changer swaps between them mid-program. There’s no stopping at each change to fumble with collet wrenches. The tool length setter measures each cutter automatically, giving the controller the offsets it needs to position the tool tip.

The 13.3-inch touchscreen is mounted on the side of the machine and puts setup, job monitoring, and manual control in one place. The interface aims to make a complex machine more manageable for newcomers. Rownd lists compatibility with Fusion 360, SolidCAM, Mastercam, Siemens NX, and other CAM packages that output standard G-code, with free post-processors provided. Those post-processors translate toolpaths into instructions for this specific machine, an important part of getting a 5-axis job running correctly. The fully enclosed cabinet is designed to contain chips and coolant mist while keeping hands away from moving parts.

From Studio Bench to Classroom, Starting at $5,999

Rownd specifies 110 to 220V power and an estimated total draw of 2.8 kW, positioning the 5X for garages, studios, and classrooms without industrial three-phase wiring. Product designers could bring metal prototyping in-house for fit tests and client meetings. Jewelry makers and sculptors could machine flowing forms in brass and copper that would be difficult to fixture on a 3-axis machine. Engineering programs would have 3-axis, 3+2, and simultaneous 5-axis machining in one cabinet, while small shops could use it for short-run parts and custom components they currently subcontract.

The Rownd 5X starts at $5,999 through Rownd’s Kickstarter campaign, with shipments planned to begin in Q2 2027 in heavy-duty crates. The appeal is easy to understand if you’ve ever spotted a CAD mistake the moment a machined part arrived. Bringing the work in-house won’t eliminate those mistakes, but it could make the next revision less dependent on someone else’s production queue.

Click Here to Buy Now: $5999 $9999 ($2000 off). Hurry, only 40/50 left! Raised over $775,000.

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