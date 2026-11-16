KUXIU’s K4 Air Folds a Three-Device Charger Down to 8.5mm Thick

A charging stand is a convenient place to leave your phone, right up until you need to take it somewhere. KUXIU’s K4 Air tackles that awkward transition with a folding design that accommodates an iPhone, Apple Watch, and wireless earbuds. Instead of packing a miniature bedside sculpture, you can collapse the stand into a flat rectangle that slips into a bag more easily.

Folded, the stand is just 0.33 inches thick and weighs 120g, with a footprint measuring 4.04 x 2.52 inches. There isn’t a permanently raised charging puck or a bulky pedestal to work around. Rounded corners and a narrow profile leave fewer protruding parts to catch on the other things all competing for the limited space inside your travel bag.

Designer: KUXIU

Open the rear support, and the flat panel becomes an angled phone stand. A smaller flap folds out separately to hold an Apple Watch, while a secondary charging surface accommodates an earbud case behind the phone. It’s a compact arrangement that uses both sides of the body, rather than spreading three charging pads across your nightstand and leaving less space for a lamp.

The phone can sit upright for a video call or turn sideways for a bedside clock. In landscape orientation, a compatible iPhone can use StandBy to display clocks, photos, and widgets while charging. That gives the folding mechanism a job beyond making the charger easier to pack. It also positions the screen where you can glance at it without picking it up.

The body is CNC-machined from aluminum alloy and anodized, with Burgundy giving the otherwise restrained geometry a warmer presence. Gray is available if you’d prefer something quieter on your desk. KUXIU also adds silicone lining at the contact surfaces, separating your devices from the metal. That’s a sensible detail for an accessory that spends its time pressed against the gadgets you’re trying to protect.

KUXIU rates the main phone pad at up to 25W, the secondary pad at up to 15W, and the watch charger at 5W. Those are output ratings, not a promise that every attached device charges at those speeds. Your phone and earbud case still determine what they can accept, so a higher output rating can’t push either device beyond its charging limits.

The box includes a 45W wall adapter, a charging cable, and a storage pouch, which makes a difference for something intended to travel. You don’t have to borrow the plug already powering your laptop before leaving home. Of course, that also means the folded stand’s dimensions aren’t the dimensions of your entire charging kit. The adapter and cable still need somewhere to go.

KUXIU currently lists the K4 Air at $79.99 in the US, against a stated regular price of $99.99. It has no battery, so keeping it attached to your phone won’t provide power on the move. You’ll need to locate a wall outlet when you reach your hotel room, but at least the phone, watch, and earbuds won’t each be competing for their own.

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