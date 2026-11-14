Rockstar turned a real Ferrari into a GTA VI Grotti Cheetah that you can buy for $1.3 million

I must have stolen a hundred Cheetahs in Vice City, usually from some poor guy idling at a red light. None of them ever cost me more than a wanted star or two. Rockstar Games finally decided to put the real price on the car – and not the virtual car. A real, drivable Grotti Cheetah, built by West Coast Customs on a genuine Ferrari Testarossa, is for sale at Selfridges in London for £1 million, or roughly $1.3 million. Somewhere, a younger version of me is deeply offended.

The car is Rockstar’s GTA VI launch stunt, parked in Selfridges’ Corner Shop on Oxford Street as part of a Vice City pop-up that runs until November 28. West Coast Customs built six GTA VI cars in total, and this is the only one you can actually buy. It wears a pink-to-blue fade straight off a Miami sunset, keeps the Testarossa’s pop-up headlights and long side strakes, and trades Ferrari’s prancing horse for Grotti’s rearing rabbit. You can’t just add it to your cart, either. Buyers have to book an appointment through Selfridges Personal Shopping, which is a polite way of saying “please don’t hotwire this one.”

Underneath the costume sits one of the most recognizable shapes of the 1980s. Ferrari unveiled the Testarossa at the Lido nightclub in Paris in October 1984, on the eve of the Paris Motor Show, and Pininfarina’s team under Leonardo Fioravanti had drawn something wide, flat, and unapologetically dramatic. Those long side strakes, lovingly nicknamed cheese graters, covered the intakes feeding twin side-mounted radiators. It was also the first 12-cylinder Ferrari sold legally in the US since 1973, which helped Maranello build 7,177 of them by 1991. Sega put one in Out Run, and the Testarossa became the default answer to “draw a supercar” for an entire generation.

Sonny Crockett spent two seasons of Miami Vice driving a “Ferrari Daytona” that was really a replica built on a Corvette, and Ferrari was not amused. Maranello offered the show two real Testarossas if the producers blew the fake up on screen, which they happily did early in season three. The cars arrived in black, and Michael Mann had them repainted white so they’d pop in night scenes. Rockstar has been riffing on that car ever since, even giving Vice City a police-issue Cheetah back in 2002 as a nod to Crockett. GTA VI’s Cheetah ’95 freshens the formula with Ferrari 328 front-end cues grafted onto that familiar Testarossa silhouette.

The Cheetah’s five garage-mates stayed behind in Miami, and they make a fun lineup. There’s the Pegassi Tempesta in black-and-white police livery, a riff on the Lamborghini Huracán, plus the McLaren Senna-inspired Progen Emerus, the Corvette-flavored Invetero Coquette, and two Albany land yachts in the lowrider Buccaneer and the sky-high Manana. Rockstar photographed the whole fleet at Hilario Candela’s 1963 Miami Marine Stadium and Herzog & de Meuron’s 1111 Lincoln Road parking garage, two architectural landmarks that also appear in the game. As a design nerd, I love that the marketing team scouted locations like an architecture tour guide. The Cheetah got the London assignment, probably because it’s the car people already picture when someone says Vice City.

A typical Testarossa sold for a median of around $202,000 at auction over the past year, so the sunset paint and rabbit badge carry a premium of roughly $1.1 million. Meanwhile, Ferrari revived the Testarossa name last year on the 849 Testarossa, a roughly 1,035-hp hybrid V8 starting at €460,000 in Europe, and plenty of fans grumbled that it carries none of the original’s visual cues. So the most faithful Testarossa tribute of 2026 comes from a fictional car brand with a rabbit logo, which is a sentence I never expected to type. If you’ve got the budget, book your slot before November 28. Everyone else can grab the $99.99 Ultimate Edition on November 19 and steal one for free, the way nature intended.

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