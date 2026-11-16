CUBOT’s MeGaPad Tablet Pairs Six Speakers With a Built-In Light Show

A little rainbow-colored light bar isn’t something you’d normally expect to find beneath a tablet’s screen. CUBOT’s newly introduced MeGaPad puts one there anyway, alongside six speakers and a 13.36-inch display that make its entertainment ambitions pretty obvious. It’s a design that gives sound and spectacle a more prominent role, even if that means abandoning the uniformly thin profile of a conventional slate.

The gray body measures approximately 0.32 inches at its thinnest point, growing to 0.56 inches around the speaker section. Long perforated grilles on the sides make that extra volume part of the tablet’s identity rather than something to disguise. At about 1.9 pounds, though, the MeGaPad seems better suited to a tabletop movie session than an evening spent holding it above your face.

Designer: CUBOT

The six speakers divide their duties between four tweeters for higher frequencies and two woofers for lower ones. CUBOT adds DTS audio processing and promises a fuller presentation for music, dialogue, and effects. For an evening film, the appeal is having the picture and soundtrack come from one device, rather than finding space on the coffee table for a separate Bluetooth speaker.

The rhythm light takes that same refusal to disappear a little further. Sitting below the screen in landscape orientation, the multicolored strip reacts to music, giving a playlist something to do beyond displaying album artwork. It’s a playful addition for a desk or casual gathering, although CUBOT hasn’t explained its lighting controls. Being able to switch it off would certainly be welcome.

Of course, there’s still a sizable screen above that little light show. The 13.36-inch display runs at 1920×1200 pixels, with a 60Hz refresh rate, favoring sheer viewing area over a particularly ambitious specification sheet. Subtitles and video windows have more room than on a phone, while the landscape layout leaves space for an 8MP front camera centered along the longer edge for video calls.

Keeping everything running is a 14,700mAh battery, another sign that this tablet isn’t chasing the smallest possible footprint. Capacity alone doesn’t tell us how many episodes it can manage, and CUBOT hasn’t published charging speeds or measured playback times. Still, putting a large battery behind a large screen makes sense for something intended to travel between rooms rather than remain plugged in.

The tablet runs Android 16 with 6GB of physical RAM, despite advertising up to 16GB through virtual memory expansion. Its 128GB of storage can grow with a microSD card of up to 1TB, handy for carrying downloaded entertainment. There’s 4G LTE, too, but adding that memory card means giving up the second SIM slot. You can keep one mobile connection alongside your library.

CUBOT hasn’t announced a price or a release date, so there’s still no clear answer about when you’ll be able to buy the MeGaPad. HD playback support for services such as Netflix also remains unconfirmed. That’s an important detail for an entertainment tablet. The light show is an amusing extra, but getting your favorite series to play in HD matters rather more.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover