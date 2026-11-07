Baseus Sleep SK1 Brings Bedtime Audio Without Earbuds

Since I live alone, listening to music or podcasts before I sleep is not really an issue, as there’s no one to complain about the sound. But when I share a hotel room or someone sleeps over, this may become a problem. Sure, there are earbuds, but I have this irrational fear that they may get buried deep in my ears when I fall asleep and move around. One possible solution would be speakers that can sit under the pillow and play close to my ears, with the aim of keeping the sound from bothering other people in the room.

The Baseus Sleep SK1 is one such speaker. It uses what Baseus calls micro-vibration conduction to carry audio through the pillow to your ears. Basically, your pillow becomes part of the audio system, while two sound-producing units are intended to direct the music, audiobook, or podcast toward the sleeper’s head. The idea is to keep the listening area small rather than fill the bedroom with sound.

Designer: Baseus

The Sleep SK1 looks like a Bluetooth speaker, with two circular pods joined by a narrow, curved bridge. It looks more like connected pucks than a bedside speaker. Its reported dimensions are about 6.5 by 1.8 by 0.55 inches, and it weighs roughly 1.55 ounces. The low profile is designed to minimize intrusion, although that doesn’t mean you won’t feel it through a compressed pillow. Comfort would still need to be tested.

The device has three physical buttons around the edge of one pod for operating the speaker. There’s also a digital display integrated into one circular face, showing the time, operating mode, and remaining battery level. That gives you another way to check the time when you wake up in the middle of the night instead of automatically reaching for your phone. Of course, you’d still have to uncover the display if it’s underneath your pillow.

For people who prefer background sounds to music or conversation, Baseus says its companion app offers more than 100 sound options, including rain, ocean waves, campfire sounds, and ASMR. You can also set up to 10 alarms for different schedules. The alarms use the same pillow-directed approach, which could be useful if you need to get up before the person sleeping beside you.

Baseus claims more than 10 hours of playback from the built-in 300 mAh battery, which would cover an overnight listening session if it holds up in practice. Charging is via USB-C, with a full charge reportedly taking about two hours. For something intended to stay beneath a pillow, the useful part is having enough battery life to use it without leaving a charging cable attached.

Your pillow is an important part of the setup, though. The Gadgeteer reports that Baseus recommends pillows up to about 3.1 inches thick and suggests increasing the volume for thicker pillows or when sleeping on your back. That makes pillow thickness and sleeping position things to consider before buying. Turning the volume up may help you hear, but whether it stays quiet enough for someone nearby is another question.

The SK1 is listed on JD.com in China, with a reported price of 184 yuan. That shouldn’t be mistaken for a confirmed US retail price, and an official US release hasn’t been established in the available sources. It’s worth checking regional availability and app support rather than assuming an imported unit will offer the same experience everywhere.

For me, the appeal is being able to listen without putting anything in my ears. But I’d want to know how clearly a podcast comes through my own pillow and how much of it someone else can hear. Those would be the deciding factors for me. If the SK1 can keep a familiar voice close to my pillow without sharing the whole conversation with the room, that would be a good enough reason to consider it.

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