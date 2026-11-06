This $129 Portable Jacuzzi turns any bathtub into a personal spa

Installing a jetted tub usually means a new tub, a plumber, a dedicated electrical circuit, and some tile you never planned on replacing. That’s a lot of renovation for the simple pleasure of moving water. WAVORA’s Z1 shrinks the whole idea into a cordless puck that fits in your palm and suction-mounts inside the tub you already own. It’s roughly a hockey puck’s chubbier cousin, and it runs on a rechargeable battery, so there’s no cord dangling over the edge or near the water. Think of it as a jetted tub’s greatest hit with the remodel left out.

WAVORA, a Louisville, Kentucky brand, sealed the Z1’s motor away from the bath water entirely, so there’s no spinning shaft poking through a rubber seal and waiting to leak. Most compact pumps use a rotating shaft that passes through the housing, guarded by a dynamic seal that rubs and wears every time the motor spins. The Z1 separates the drive from the transmission and closes everything up with static seals, which have no moving surfaces to grind down. The surrounding water doubles as coolant, pulling heat off the housing while it runs, which is a neat bit of free engineering. Your bath, in other words, is also the radiator.

Designer: WAVORA

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A Grapefruit-Sized Jet That Mounts on the Wall or the Floor

The Z1 measures 4.3 by 3.5 inches (109 x 89mm) and weighs about 19 ounces (545g), which puts it in medium-sized citric fruit territory. Its form is a soft, cream-white drum with a slatted grille where the water exits and two control buttons on its flank. Small indicator LEDs glow through the shell, so you can check the setting without fishing the thing out. Most cordless bath jets on Amazon are taller cylinders with swiveling nozzles, and they tend to look like pool equipment. The Z1 reads closer to a diffuser or a candle, which helps when it’s sitting on a shelf between soaks.

A double-sided suction mount does the holding, sticking to the tub on one face and the Z1 on the other. It grips best on smooth, non-porous surfaces, which covers acrylic, enamel, glass, polished stainless steel, and glazed tile, so most American tubs qualify. Mount it on the side wall and you get a directional stream that sweeps across the tub like a classic jet aimed at your back. Set it on the floor and the water pushes upward through the bath instead, closer to a spring welling up from below. Swapping between the two takes seconds, which means you pick where the movement starts every night, something a built-in jet can never do.

Three Flow Modes and Up to Five Hours Per Charge

Gentle Flow keeps a soft, steady current moving around you, perfect for a bath with a book in one hand. Power Flow cranks up circulation and shoves water and existing bath foam around the whole tub, which is the setting for sore legs after a long run. Spa Rhythm pulses the intensity up and down in waves, mimicking the ebb and surge of a proper spa jet. One button cycles through all three, so switching moods doesn’t require reading a manual with wet hands. The Z1 moves water rather than injecting air, so the fizzy, aerated feel of a whirlpool comes from your bath bombs, which the launch bundle conveniently includes.

Gentle Flow runs for up to five hours on one charge, Power Flow for about two, and the pulsing Spa Rhythm for around an hour. Five hours in the gentlest mode covers several evening soaks before you need to think about a cable, unless you’re the type who refills the hot water three times. Charging happens over the included USB cable outside the tub, so the only thing near the water is a sealed puck on battery power. Being cordless also frees the Z1 from the nearest outlet, which in most bathrooms sits over by the sink. Corded rivals solve that with a 13-foot cable, which is a lot of wire to drape around a tub of water.

An Outlet You Can Rinse in the Sink, and a $129 Launch Price

Built-in jets have a reputation, and anyone who has fired one up after months of disuse has seen the flakes that come out of the plumbing. The Z1’s outlet section detaches completely, so hair, petals, and bath bomb debris get rinsed out at the sink instead of building up inside. Smaller snags come off by hand without removing anything. The entire water path lives inside a body you can hold under a faucet, so there’s no hidden pipework for gunk to colonize. Budget bath jets on Amazon run about $30 to $70, and their swiveling nozzle assemblies offer more nooks for that gunk to settle into.

The Z1 launches at $129 in a Spa Ritual Set, against a $235 MSRP, bundled with a USB charging cable, the double-sided suction mount, and a manual. WAVORA throws in six botanical bath bombs, six bath liners, and a mesh pouch, which turns the box into a ready-made gift. A single cream-white finish appears across the launch materials, with no other colors announced. Orders ship worldwide, including the US, with delivery estimated for January 2027. WAVORA hasn’t listed warranty terms yet, so check the product page before ordering. That’s a jetted tub’s worth of moving water for the price of a nice dinner, and the tile gets to stay exactly where it is.

Click Here to Buy Now: $129 $235 (45% off) Hurry! Only 6 days left.

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