Midea’s award-winning blender concept can both heat and cool your mixture down

Picture a blender with a stovetop hidden in its base, so it can turn soybeans into hot soy milk or rice into congee without you touching a pot. Heated blenders like this are a breakfast staple across China, and most share one annoying flaw: the drink comes out scalding, leaving you to blow on it like it owes you money. Midea’s Fully Automatic Air Flow Blender targets that wait with an airflow system designed to help with both cooking and cooling. Midea claims it brings drinks down to 131°F (55°C) within five minutes of finishing. That’s roughly where breakfast stops being a dare and starts being breakfast.

The machine comes from Guangdong Midea Consumer Electric, with a design team led by Peng Xi and Wang Jin, and it received a Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2026 in the Ready for Market track. That track recognizes near-finished products that haven’t reached shelves, judged partly on whether they can realistically ship within a year. Midea says the airflow lets the motor blend at full power without soy milk foaming over. A built-in water tank sits alongside the blending jar, and the linen-textured shell looks ready for a Scandinavian café. The Chinese-language interface suggests a launch in China first, though there’s no word yet on US availability.

Designers: Peng Xi, Wang Jin, Li Qianlun, Jo Jeongmin, Ru Guanhong & Wang Xingzhe

Soybeans contain saponins, compounds that contribute to soy milk’s bubble-bath foam when heated. Heated blenders typically manage this by blending in short bursts and pausing the heat to keep the foam from reaching the lid. That stop-start rhythm helps explain why a batch of soy milk on Midea’s existing machines takes around 30 minutes. The company credits its airflow system with cutting prep time in half, though it hasn’t detailed how the system controls foam.

A freshly cooked batch of soy milk or congee can come out near 212°F (100°C), then sit in the jar cooling a degree at a time while you wait. Midea’s existing heated blenders hold drinks at 131°F (55°C) on keep-warm for up to six hours, so the target is familiar territory for the brand. The new machine’s trick is getting there fast: Midea says cooling takes about five minutes. That’s roughly the time it takes to find your shoes and your keys. Paired with overnight scheduling, it could have freshly made soy milk ready to drink when you wake up.

Visually, the appliance splits into two towers that share a figure-eight footprint. On the left, a linen-textured column holds a water tank that lifts straight out from the top, with a corrugated grip that echoes the ribbed base beneath the glass jar. On the right, the jar wears a copper-colored lid ring that appears to double as a status light. Midea’s description of the surface as a linen texture suggests a molded finish rather than real cloth, a sensible call next to a jar of hot congee. The touch panel flips up for easier reading and carries illustrated buttons for soy milk, juices and milkshakes, porridges, and cleaning, including one porridge program labeled for better sleep.

The closest thing US readers will recognize is the Ninja Foodi Cold & Hot Blender, which pairs an 800-watt heating element with a 64-ounce glass pitcher and sells for around $200 at Walmart. It can cook soup from raw ingredients, but you’re still the one pouring in water and waiting for everything to cool. Midea’s pitch is to automate more of that work, drawing water from the built-in tank and offering a high-temperature wash and drying cycle through the menu. The tank will still need refilling, of course. There’s no price or US release date yet, so this one stays on the wishlist.

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