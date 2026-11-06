Story mfg.’s Plaid ASICS Go Outdoors Without the Tactical Look

I like an outdoor sneaker that doesn’t look as though it came with a survival briefing. For everyday walks, the visual intensity of technical footwear can feel like more commitment than the outing requires. The Story mfg. x ASICS GEL-TRANSCEND FJ addresses that small but familiar wardrobe problem with hiking-blanket-inspired checks and a trail-derived sole. The collaboration’s online debut is scheduled for November 11, 2026, so this is a forthcoming release rather than something already on shelves.

The blanket reference deserves a closer look. These aren’t described as shoes made from repurposed blankets. Instead, the collaboration translates that familiar check into an upper combining mesh and synthetic leather overlays. Plaid travels across the toe, lacing area, side stripes, and heel. It’s a clever place to put the pattern: the reinforcing pieces become the decoration, so the checks follow the shoe’s construction rather than appearing as a graphic dropped onto an otherwise unrelated sneaker.

Designers: Story mfg. x ASICS

The two color directions make that approach easier to live with. There’s a black-and-gray version and a rich brown alternative, both keeping the pattern within a restrained palette. Personally, I’d lean toward brown for the full camp-blanket association, although the black pair makes a convincing case for itself. In the product photograph, its pale crossing lines pick out the overlapping panels while the black mesh recedes. There’s plenty happening without a bright accent demanding attention.

ASICS supplies more than a recognizable logo here. The underlying GEL-TRANSCEND FJ draws on the company’s hiking and walking footwear from the 1990s, including elements of the TRANSCEND series, GEL-ODYSSEY, and GEL-RADIUS. That matters because the slightly old-fashioned proportions have a genuine design lineage. To my eye, they also give Story mfg.’s plaid a more convincing home than a streamlined racing upper would. The references feel compatible, even before the collaboration’s storytelling enters the picture.

Underneath, the model uses the GEL-FujiTrabuco 7 tooling system, which brings that jagged profile into the design. ASICS describes the base in terms of durability and grip across different conditions. Those are manufacturer claims, not a substitute for wearing this particular pair, but the borrowed platform gives the collaboration a functional foundation beyond its surface treatment. I’d still want to know how it fits and feels over several miles before calling it an everyday favorite.

The campaign gives the shoe a broader setting than an outfit photograph. A forager, a blacksmith, dancers, farmers, and cyclists appear in their own environments, extending the brands’ idea of rambling beyond a designated hiking route. I like that choice. It leaves room for movement that isn’t measured as exercise, and for people whose relationship with their surroundings comes through work, curiosity, or routine. A sneaker doesn’t need an athletic achievement attached to every outing.

Then comes the Rambling Club, which adds a pleasantly silly layer to the release. Events are scheduled at Story mfg.’s London studio on November 7 and 8, followed by a New York chapter on November 10. Prospective members submit an application and a hand-drawn self-portrait for early access. Asking someone to draw themselves is a charmingly awkward alternative to the usual frictionless checkout. I’d rather a launch have a little personality than another countdown timer.

For anyone skipping the club, the wider shopping details are straightforward: Story mfg.’s online release is scheduled for November 11, followed by ASICS and select retailers on November 20, 2026. Hypebeast lists the retail price at $180. That puts some responsibility on the design to offer more than a nice campaign, and I think the placement of the plaid does more persuasive work than the club membership ever could.

My interest would ultimately come down to how often I’d reach for them after the novelty wore off. The checks give the shoe character, but the subdued colors leave room for ordinary clothes and ordinary plans. I can picture the brown pair with faded jeans more readily than a coordinated hiking outfit. That’s the useful design proposition here: an outdoor-looking sneaker that doesn’t require the rest of the day to dress up around it.

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