Easy Cooking Stove Concept Folds Its Burner and Pot Supports Into One Case

Camping stoves can be awkward things to pack, especially when the burner and pot supports insist on keeping their cooking shape inside your bag. Easy Cooking approaches that problem with a folding stove concept that tucks its parts into an elongated, rounded case. Developed in 2023, it proposes a smaller package for the trip without making you assemble a kitchen from loose pieces.

The closed body has a sandy beige finish, interrupted by black details and a short fabric loop at one end. Concentric slots near the opposite end echo the circular burner hidden inside, while a field of smaller perforations breaks up the broad face. It’s a restrained way to give camping equipment some character without covering it in rugged-looking armor or oversized branding.

Designers: Hao Kong, Qi Qiu

Opening it changes the relationship between those parts. The burner extends away from the housing, and three serrated pot supports spread around it to create a cooking position wider than the packed form. Folded inward, those supports nest alongside the burner. The proposal concentrates on rearranging what a stove needs, rather than giving a conventional rectangular cooktop a handle and calling it portable.

The fuel cartridge sits lengthwise inside the open housing, keeping the supply beside the burner rather than requiring a separate fuel hose. A large rotary dial occupies the side, and an OPEN label marks a separate control on top. Those familiar physical cues suggest where to begin, although the presentation doesn’t explain the ignition system or the cartridge’s locking and release mechanisms.

That arrangement would make sense for a quick outdoor meal, when you want to put a kettle on without unpacking a boxy tabletop appliance. The enclosure serves two jobs: concealing the burner for transport and accommodating the cartridge once the stove is deployed. Its usefulness would depend on how easily those parts move, especially after grit and food residue get into the joints.

There’s a precedent for this kind of transformation. Snow Peak’s Home & Camp Burner, released in 2019, also folds its burner into an enclosure that holds a butane cartridge during use. Easy Cooking explores that packing problem with a flatter, capsule-like outline. The shared idea makes the details of deployment more interesting than any suggestion that folding a stove is entirely new.

Easy Cooking remains a concept rather than an established retail product. There’s no mention of dimensions or weight figures to demonstrate how much space it saves, and material grades aren’t specified. The folding supports leave practical questions about how a full pot would be held above the ground, particularly when stirring or lifting it could shift the load across that narrow structure.

Heat management matters as much as the folding trick. Snow Peak warns that certain cookware can radiate enough heat toward its canister to create a hazard, a reminder of what’s at stake when fuel and flame share a small footprint. Making the stove disappear for travel is appealing; keeping its fuel from overheating once a pan goes on top demands more care.

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