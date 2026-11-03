InFocus Drawer Charges Three Devices and Keeps Them Off the Counter

Kitchen counters have a habit of becoming parking lots for phones, usually with a cable trailing behind each one. Fabuwood and FreePower’s upcoming InFocus Drawer moves that charging routine into the cabinetry itself. Compatible devices recharge wirelessly behind a closed drawer front, leaving room on the counter for dinner preparations instead of another small collection of screens waiting to be checked yet again.

The drawer doesn’t need to announce its technology through a glossy charging pad or a cluster of sockets. A wood-toned interior keeps the electronics hidden beneath the surface, while the front can remain part of the kitchen’s cabinetry design. A small circular medallion supplies an exterior marker, without turning the cabinet into something that looks as if it belongs beside your router.

Designer: Fabuwood x FreePower

FreePower’s contribution makes putting a phone away less fussy. Its technology uses an array of charging coils, allowing compatible devices to sit at different positions and angles within the active charging area. You don’t have to match each phone to a particular circular target. That distinction matters when dropping devices into a drawer is supposed to become a habit rather than another task.

The system is rated to charge three Qi-enabled devices simultaneously at up to 15W each. That’s enough capacity for a couple of phones and a compatible earbud case, although the advertised maximum isn’t a promise that every device will draw that much power. The benefit here is sharing one concealed charging area, without giving each person’s device its own cable on the counter.

Fabuwood traces the idea to its practice of putting phones away before meetings, then translates that gesture into something built into the home. Before a meal, everyone could leave their devices inside and close the drawer. Charging gives everyone a practical reason to put the phone down rather than leaving it beside a plate where every illuminated notification remains clearly in view.

This isn’t a loose charging mat you can slip into any spare drawer. The finished assembly is designed for compatible 18-inch Fabuwood cabinetry and needs a standard outlet, so installation belongs in the kitchen planning conversation. Wireless describes the connection to your devices, not the drawer’s power supply. You’ll still need to account for electricity even when the cables aren’t on display.

That space also comes out of your kitchen’s storage allowance, something to consider before sacrificing the drawer that already holds your utensils. It shouldn’t become an indiscriminate catchall, either. FreePower warns that thick cases and metal objects can interfere with wireless charging. Keeping the charging area clear matters, even if closing the front makes it tempting to forget what’s sitting inside the drawer.

The InFocus Drawer’s commercial availability is scheduled for November 16, 2026. The announcement, however, doesn’t disclose a price. It gives households a place to put their phones before sitting down together, but someone still has to make the decision to leave them there until the dishes are cleared.

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