Razer’s EVANGELION EVA-01 Collection turns your gaming setup into an anime-inspired battle station

Razer has teamed up with Neon Genesis Evangelion to introduce a new collection of gaming peripherals inspired by EVA-01, the iconic purple-and-green Evangelion unit piloted by Shinji Ikari. The Razer EVANGELION (EVA-01) Collection brings the anime’s distinctive visual identity to five pieces of gaming hardware and furniture, letting fans create a coordinated desktop setup.

Following the earlier EVA-02 collaboration, the new collection focuses on EVA-01’s recognizable purple armor, neon-green accents, and mechanical detailing. Instead of limiting the collaboration to a mouse and keyboard, Razer has extended the theme across desktop audio, accessories, and seating, making it a more comprehensive gaming setup.

Designer: Razer

Leading the collection is the Razer DeathAdder V4 Pro – EVANGELION (EVA-01) Edition. Based on Razer’s lightweight wireless gaming mouse, it features an ergonomic design and HyperSpeed Wireless Gen-2 connectivity for responsive control. The most distinctive addition, however, is an exclusive EVA-01 display stand. Inspired by the docking platform used to secure the Evangelion unit before deployment, the assembled stand provides a dedicated resting place for the mouse while doubling as a display piece.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 TKL HyperSpeed – EVANGELION (EVA-01) Edition deploys the same visual treatment to a tenkeyless mechanical keyboard. Its compact layout leaves more room for mouse movement, while hot-swappable switches allow users to customize the typing experience without soldering. Wireless connectivity and low-latency performance retain the functionality expected from a gaming-focused keyboard.

For desktop audio, Razer has included the Leviathan V2 X – EVANGELION (EVA-01) Edition. The compact USB-C-powered soundbar is designed to sit beneath a monitor, keeping the desk relatively uncluttered. The EVA-01-inspired finish is complemented by Razer Chroma RGB lighting, extending the collection’s visual identity beyond conventional gaming peripherals.

Completing the desktop accessories is the Gigantus V2 XXL – EVANGELION (EVA-01) Edition. Its expansive surface provides room for broad mouse movements, while the textured cloth material is designed to support consistent tracking. The largest piece of furniture in the lineup is the Iskur V2 X – EVANGELION (EVA-01) Edition gaming chair, which combines the collection’s purple-and-green styling with integrated lumbar support for extended gaming sessions.

The collection for now is an Asia-Pacific exclusive, with pre-orders expected through Amazon and selected regional retail partners. Availability may vary by market, though. Reported Japanese retail prices are ¥32,980 (approximately $215) for the mouse, ¥35,980 ($235) for the keyboard, ¥22,980 ($150) for the soundbar, ¥6,980 ($45) for the mouse mat, and ¥69,980 ($455) for the chair.

With five coordinated products, Razer’s latest collaboration goes beyond applying an anime-inspired colour scheme to existing hardware. The exclusive mouse stand adds a collectible element, while the remaining products make it possible to carry the EVA-01 aesthetic across your entire dedicated gaming workspace.

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