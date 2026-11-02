Scyrox V12 gaming mouse gets its color from the inside out

Gaming mice don’t have to look like tiny armored vehicles to take their jobs seriously. Scyrox’s newly announced V12 makes that point with a frosted translucent shell that lets its colorful internal structure become part of the design. Offered in medium and large sizes, the wireless mouse pairs that playful appearance with a lightweight body, giving the familiar desktop companion a less intimidating personality.

There’s something pleasantly restrained about how much the V12 reveals. Its milky exterior softens the outlines underneath, while purple, orange, or red accents give the scroll wheel, side buttons, and internal frame a coordinated identity. You get a suggestion of the machinery rather than an unobstructed tour of every component. The color comes from within, so the outside doesn’t need an elaborate graphic treatment.

Designer: Scyrox

That visible framework also has a job beyond supplying a splash of color. Scyrox describes a reinforced internal skeleton intended to maintain rigidity while keeping weight down. The medium V12M weighs a claimed 1.73 ounces, while the larger V12L reaches 1.80 ounces. Both keep a closed shell, avoiding the perforated exterior that can make a lightweight mouse look like it’s missing its cover.

Choosing between them starts with the hand that holds the mouse. At roughly 4.80 inches long, the V12M is the shorter option, while the V12L stretches to 4.96 inches. Scyrox recommends the latter for hands longer than about 7.5 inches. Their symmetrical outlines share a raised back and gently narrowed sides, although that doesn’t make the left-side thumb buttons equally convenient for everyone.

Under those two main buttons, optical switches work with a preloaded tensioning system that Scyrox says reduces movement before a click registers. There’s also a magnetic scroll wheel encoder and a PixArt PAW Next I sensor. Polling reaches 8,000 reports per second over wired or wireless connections, although that specification alone can’t tell you how responsive the complete mouse will feel.

The more interesting interaction happens beside the mouse. Scyrox’s Halo receiver surrounds its circular body with a light ring that can report information your hand would otherwise cover. One mode pulses red when the battery drops below 20%; another briefly displays the color associated with your selected sensitivity setting. That’s a useful reason to leave the receiver somewhere you can actually see it.

Ultra versions take that desktop accessory in a different direction, using a magnetic charging base with three indicator lights. Instead of reaching for a charging cable each time, you can park the mouse on its contacts. Scyrox’s browser-based control center handles button assignments, sensitivity, and receiver settings, letting the physical hardware stay relatively simple while the more detailed adjustments live on-screen.

There’s a small catch to the Halo’s more playful side. Its click-synchronized lighting mode can introduce minor latency, according to Scyrox, which advises against using it for serious competitive play. The battery warning seems like the more sensible daily companion anyway. A quiet reminder to recharge earns its place on a desk more readily than a light show following every click.

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