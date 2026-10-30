Copper-clad Maserati GranTurismo brings handcrafted luxury + gullwing doors to a bespoke grand tourer

A Maserati GranTurismo is not something you would normally associate with a copper exterior and a glass canopy that opens like a cockpit. Yet that is exactly what makes the GFG Style Peralta D so intriguing. The one-off grand tourer trades the familiar curves of the Italian coupe for hand-hammered copper panels, a mirrored glass upper body and an unusual arrangement of gullwing doors. It is an ambitious exercise in coachbuilding by Fabrizio Giugiaro, created for Mexican entrepreneur and car collector Carlos Peralta.

Unveiled at the 2026 Pastejé Automotive Invitational in Mexico, the Peralta D is the second project commissioned by Peralta from GFG Style. It follows the Peralta S, a bespoke creation based on the Maserati MC20, introduced in 2025. This time, the starting point is the Maserati GranTurismo, with its 2+2 seating layout offering room for four occupants. The D in its name is a personal reference to Peralta’s daughters, just as the earlier S was dedicated to his sons.

Designer: GFG Style

The most striking bit of the performance car is undoubtedly its bodywork. GFG Style has replaced conventional painted panels with pure copper, shaped and hammered by hand to create the lower body. The metal’s natural reddish finish is left exposed, giving the car a character that would be difficult to achieve with paint alone. Above it, mirrored glass treated in a matching copper tone forms the upper section, creating an almost uninterrupted surface between the roof and body.

The design has a distinctly geometric character, with a wedge-shaped profile that recalls some of Giorgetto Giugiaro’s earlier automotive work. Anthracite-black alloy wheels feature a pattern inspired by the 1970s, while slim lighting elements and diamond-pattern aluminium grilles keep the front end relatively uncluttered. Carbon-fibre components are also present, although they are carefully integrated to avoid interrupting the copper-and-glass finish.

Getting inside is an experience in itself. Rather than using conventional doors, the front section opens through a single-motion glass canopy that tilts forward. The rear passengers have separate gullwing-style openings. The arrangement brings to mind the split-opening engine cover of the 1967 De Tomaso Mangusta, designed by Giorgetto Giugiaro, and gives the Peralta D a distinctive sense of occasion.

The cabin continues the material theme with metallic-effect leather, perforated Alcantara and genuine copper-thread stitching. There are some more personal touches, too. The passenger side of the dashboard houses a dedicated makeup station with cosmetic storage and an illuminated mirror display. At the back, a retractable refrigerator in the centre console is designed to hold a champagne bottle and four copper drinking glasses.

Beneath the bespoke bodywork, the Peralta D retains the GranTurismo’s mechanical foundations, combining a carbon-fibre structure with an aluminium chassis. GFG Style has confirmed a combustion-engine powertrain but has yet to disclose detailed engine specifications or performance figures.

There are no plans to put the Peralta D into production. It is a single commission, built around its owner’s tastes rather than the expectations of a wider market. That freedom is evident throughout the car, particularly in the way traditional metalworking and familiar automotive design references have been brought together in something that looks unlike any standard Maserati.