Pedestal’s Cable Storage Is Actually Worth Leaving on Display

A beautifully arranged desk can lose its composure about six inches below the tabletop. That’s where the charging bricks collect, the extra cable length goes to live, and the power strip becomes an object you’d rather guests didn’t notice. I’m interested in design that addresses that unglamorous territory, especially when the answer has more personality than another black plastic box.

Swiss design studio BIG-GAME approaches the problem through its additions to Danish brand Pedestal’s Power Series. The collection gives cables, adapters, and power strips somewhere more deliberate to go, using silicone rings, steel covers, trays, and a wheeled storage box. These are existing products, not a speculative desk setup from a rendering. Their appeal is refreshingly domestic: make the necessary electrical mess easier to live around.

Designer: Big Game Design for pedestal

The Cable Bagel is the most immediately charming piece. Made from flexible silicone, it gathers cords into a rounded, doughnut-shaped body. The name tells you almost everything about its appearance, which I appreciate. In the studio’s photographs, blue, green, pink, and cream versions look more like chunky tabletop accessories than equipment-management supplies. Another image shows one hanging behind a television, with the cable ends emerging below. It gives excess cord a recognizable shape rather than leaving it as an accidental pile.

I’d give the Cable Villa the starring role, though. The steel box holds cables, adapters, and power strips, with wheels underneath and a handle rising above its rooflike lid. In pink, it has the slightly amusing presence of a miniature utility cart. That’s a useful visual choice. An organizer doesn’t have to disappear to look appropriate in a living room. Here, the enclosed body handles the concealment while the exterior gets to be an object with some character.

The wheels also make sense beyond the styling. They offer a way to reposition the box when you need access, although connected cable lengths will still determine how far anything can travel. I like that modest scale of usefulness. This isn’t a reason to reorganize an entire room around your chargers. It’s a place to contain the hardware that already exists, with a form that looks considered enough to sit beside furniture rather than apologetically behind it.

Other pieces take a more restrained approach. The powder-coated steel Power Shell fits around Pedestal’s Power Beam and can stand upright or lie flat. The Power Tower instead supports the Beam vertically. I prefer the logic of offering both: sometimes you want to screen off a power strip, and sometimes you need to reach its sockets regularly. Those are different habits, and they deserve different shapes. Both accessories require the separately sold Beam.

The steel Power Tray extends that thinking onto the work surface, creating a place around the Power Beam for cables, adapters, and small essentials. A double version adds two compartments. Of the collection, this feels closest to a conventional desk organizer, but the relationship to the power strip gives it a reason to exist. It puts the storage where the connections happen, instead of treating those as unrelated housekeeping tasks.

There’s a price consideration here. Pedestal’s storefront lists the Cable Bagel at $45 and the Cable Villa at $180, so the visual pleasure carries a premium. I wouldn’t suggest buying the whole family simply to achieve a coordinated desk photograph. One well-chosen piece seems more convincing. The Bagel addresses loose cord, the Villa contains a larger collection, and the Beam accessories involve a specific system, so fit and regional plug compatibility deserve attention before ordering.

My preference is for the Villa because it gives the least glamorous part of a setup a little architectural dignity. The appeal isn’t a fantasy of owning fewer devices or never seeing a wire again. It’s the more attainable pleasure of making room for what you already use. A cable box won’t make anyone organized by itself, but I can see the appeal of one you don’t immediately want to shove out of sight.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover