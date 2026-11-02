AYANEO’s Ice Pink Handheld Makes Its Hardware Part of the Decoration

AYANEO’s KONKR Pocket ADVANCE Ice Pink Limited Edition brings a softer palette to a familiar handheld shape. Its translucent pink shell reveals the structure beneath, giving the enclosure a mechanical character alongside its candy-like color. This newly announced version of the company’s Android gaming handheld borrows the Game Boy Advance’s rounded silhouette, then makes the case part of the appeal before a game starts.

Translucency gives the enclosure more to work with than color alone. Ribs, mounting points, and darker internal layers become part of its visual texture, softened by the pink tint. A black bezel gives the screen a boundary, while the pale D-pad, face buttons, and shoulder controls remain distinct. The hardware supplies the decoration, so the outside doesn’t need much added to it.

Designer: AYANEO

That familiar outline remains compact. The standard Pocket ADVANCE measures approximately 5.96 by 3.24 by 0.87 inches and weighs about 7.9 ounces. Its curved sides leave room for physical controls on either side of the central display. There are ridges around the back where your fingers rest, but the modest size shouldn’t be mistaken for a guarantee of comfort for every hand.

The screen gives that nostalgia a practical foundation. Its 3.5-inch LCD uses a 3:2 aspect ratio and a 960×640 resolution, matching the proportions of Game Boy Advance games. With fourfold integer scaling enabled, each original game pixel can become a block four pixels wide and four pixels tall. That preserves the artwork’s proportions without stretching characters across a display shaped for something else.

There’s a limit built into that control layout. Four face buttons and additional shoulder inputs give it more flexibility than Nintendo’s original two-button arrangement, but there’s still no analog stick. For a game designed around a D-pad, that keeps your thumbs on physical controls instead of covering a phone screen. Games built around analog movement ask for compromises this shell can’t solve.

Other details suit the small rituals around playing. A volume wheel lets you adjust sound without opening a menu, and a headphone jack accommodates wired listening without an adapter. USB-C handles charging and data, while a microSD slot provides expandable storage. Those aren’t glamorous additions, but they’re the connections that keep a compact handheld useful after the initial attraction to its color.

Behind the translucent enclosure, the Pocket ADVANCE platform uses a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, active fan cooling, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Android supplies the software foundation, making this an emulation handheld rather than a cartridge-playing Game Boy replacement. That freedom brings software choices and setup with it, so the familiar shape doesn’t mean the experience works exactly like an original.

AYANEO plans to open sales in mid-November 2026, though pricing and shipping schedules haven’t been confirmed. Those details matter for a finish whose appeal comes from changing how an existing device looks, rather than what it can play. Current Pocket ADVANCE owners have a different finish to consider, but no documented hardware upgrade to justify replacing theirs.

Add YD on Google: Preferred Source Google Discover