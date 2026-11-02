Hero Keyboard Packs a Windows 11 PC and Borrows Your Tablet’s Screen

Carrying a tablet and a laptop means packing two screens when what you really need is another operating system. Hero Devices’ upcoming Hero Keyboard puts a Windows 11 PC inside a keyboard with its own trackpad and battery, leaving the display to a compatible tablet or monitor. The idea is to carry your computer without committing to the screen attached to it.

That makes Hero look rather like a laptop that’s misplaced its lid. Its Midnight Merlot enclosure has rounded corners, black keys, and a broad trackpad, with none of the hinge hardware anchoring a display behind it. The aluminum body measures about 10.04 by 7.48 inches and just 0.46 inches thick, although that compact footprint doesn’t leave room for a separate number pad.

Designer: Hero Devices

Inside, Hero specifies an Intel Core Ultra 5 125H processor, 16 GB of memory, and a 512 GB SSD. Windows runs on that hardware, not on the tablet, which simply supplies the display and supported touch inputs. That’s critical when you need a Windows application your tablet can’t run natively, without replacing the mobile software you already enjoy using on it.

Using a tablet as the display takes some software, though. Hero Port uses a standard USB-C data cable for wired video, while touch and stylus inputs travel separately over Bluetooth Low Energy. Hero’s companion app targets iPadOS 17 and later and Android 7 and later, but its product page still marks it as forthcoming. iPhone users are directed to third-party alternatives, such as Duet.

At a desk, a compatible USB-C monitor can provide both a display connection and power through one cable. Move elsewhere, and the same files and applications travel inside the keyboard, rather than needing another PC to pick up the work. The optional $50 Sidekick case gives those separate parts a home, carrying Hero and an 11-inch iPad while doubling as a tablet stand.

Hero has a role when you don’t need Windows. Switch off its PC, and the keyboard and trackpad can still serve a tablet over Bluetooth. You could answer messages in your tablet’s native apps, then switch back to Windows for work that needs it. There’s no need to pack a second keyboard just because you’ve changed operating systems rather than changing screens.

Of course, leaving out the screen doesn’t make the rest weightless. Hero alone weighs about 1.59 pounds, before adding a tablet, stand, or charger. The company promises up to nine hours of battery life and includes a 100-watt USB-C charger, but those figures don’t establish how long your workload will last. The tablet supplying your display also has its own battery to manage.

The Founders Edition is listed at $999 for preorder in the US and Canada, with initial shipments planned for the fourth quarter of 2026. That’s a substantial price for something that still needs a separate display. Its appeal depends on already owning the right screen and wanting Windows enough to accept a cable, an app, and a less self-contained setup than a laptop.

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