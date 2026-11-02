Infinix Debuts First Global Flagship Store in Bali, Blending Tech, Coffee, and Creativity

For many travelers around the world, Bali stands out as the ultimate dream destination. Now, the island’s iconic Beachwalk Shopping Center is home to something entirely new: Infinix’s first global flagship concept store. If you have ever pictured tech retail as rows of cold gadgets under harsh lights, prepare to have that image turned upside down. This space is much more than just a place to shop for smartphones. Here, you can sip inventive coffee creations, try out the latest devices, explore art installations, and even enjoy a special scent experience that adds an unexpected twist.

If you are not familiar with Infinix, the brand is known across Asia and Africa for its innovative smartphones and growing ecosystem of smart devices. With this new flagship store in Bali, Infinix is introducing itself to a wider international audience by showing how technology can be part of an imaginative lifestyle, not just something you carry in your pocket.

Designer: Infinix

Infinix calls its guiding philosophy “Joy Tech.” Technology here is meant to spark happiness and curiosity rather than just show off its technical specifications. From the moment you spot the metallic exterior glinting in the Balinese sun, you know something different is waiting inside. Step into the store and visitors are greeted by a futuristic robotic arm installation that would not look out of place in a science fiction film.

The in-store café features n_x coffee, Infinix’s own creation. Guests can indulge in imaginative drinks like Moo Moo Land with real beef jerky or Angry Chilli with two chili peppers perched playfully like devil horns. These signature beverages add a sense of adventure to your visit and reflect Infinix’s playful approach to both technology and lifestyle.

In addition to creative coffee and interactive tech displays, visitors can also sample Infinix’s signature scent at a special station. This perfume experience adds a unique sensory layer to the visit, highlighting how the brand aims to engage more than just your eyes and hands.

For those who love gadgets and smart technology, there are plenty of opportunities to dive in. Visitors can get hands-on with Infinix’s newest smartphones, laptop, and tablet and explore accessories like wireless headphones and portable power stations. Everything is set up so you can actually try before you buy instead of just peering at products behind glass.

What truly sets this concept apart is its ambition to become more than just a retail space. Infinix plans to welcome artists, musicians, and other creative talents into the mix so each visit could feature anything from an art showcase to live music or gaming competitions. Feedback from visitors will help shape future events and activities so this store could quickly become one of Bali’s most interesting destinations for both locals and international travelers.

The opening of this flagship marks only the beginning for Infinix’s new approach. The company plans to open five more stores across Indonesia within the year, each reflecting local culture and consumer preferences rather than simply copying what works in Bali. This concept will grow and evolve based on community input wherever it appears next.

Whether you come for the latest smartphone or because you are curious about adventurous coffee or simply want to soak up an atmosphere designed for all five senses, Infinix invites everyone—including those lucky enough to be visiting Bali—to discover technology in a whole new way inside one vibrant destination at Beachwalk Shopping Center.

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