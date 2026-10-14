HOZO said hobby knives were dead, then built their best one yet

A little over a year ago, HOZO basically wrote a eulogy for the hobby knife. Their NeoBlade came in swinging with ultrasonic vibrations, promising an end to blades that snag, skip, or crack a delicate print, and our headline covering it literally started with “RIP Hobby Knives.” Well, plot twist. HOZO just built a hobby knife, and it turns out the eulogy was less “rest in peace” and more “watch this.” It wasn’t supposed to be their next project at all. They were trying to expand NeoBlade’s blade lineup, saw a hobby knife online that looked ridiculously good, bought one, and the real thing was a serious letdown.

HOZO’s tenth product arrives after nine years of the Hong Kong brand making measuring devices, ultrasonic cutters, and detail sanders for the maker community. The Hobby Knife is a compact precision craft knife with a spring-loaded one-press blade change, paired with a case that unfolds into a portable cutting mat. Six flat profiles carry over from NeoBlade, joined by four new specialized tools, of which the U-Gouge and V-Gouge also fit the NeoBlade, giving eight blades shared across both handles. HOZO aimed it at leatherworkers, cosplayers, paper crafters, Gunpla builders, and jewelers. They started making it because they bought someone else’s version and felt let down, a starting point with a certain internal logic to it.

Designer: HOZO

Click here to Buy Now: $59 $79 (25% off). Hurry, only a 605/1000 left! Raised over $195,000.

A round hobby knife handle rolls off any slanted surface, and nobody seemed to care enough to fix it until HOZO came along. The Hobby Knife body is full aluminum, hexagonal in cross-section, and that geometry sits flat by physics alone without needing a clip or a desk stand. The textured grip zone and raised rings at the balance point add tactile registration for long sessions without making it feel overengineered. At 6.3 inches (160mm) with the blade cap on and 26 grams total weight, it sits in the hand more like a technical pen than a knife. The material breakdown covers stainless steel at the collet, aluminum alloy through the body, and a nylon and glass fiber blend for the button, so it’s light without being fragile.

Pressing the spring-loaded button on the body releases the blade in one motion, replacing what used to require two hands, a twisting routine, and at least one moment of lost grip. The stainless steel collet has a magnet built into it that holds the blade in place, so pressing the button loosens the grip rather than firing anything out or letting it drop free. HOZO describes the inspiration as the familiar ease of a ballpoint pen, and the comparison is more accurate than it sounds. That magnetic hold keeps fine cuts free of play, and the internal spring locks everything tight again the moment a new blade seats. The whole swap takes under a second, and the mechanism feels more deliberate than the twist collet on any comparable knife in this category.

Ten interchangeable blade types come with the knife, a range the standard No. 11 scalpel system never really offered. Six flat blades inherited from the NeoBlade lineup cover Standard, Long, Chisel, Mini Chisel, Curved, and Double Edge profiles for paper, leather, film, and soft wood. HOZO expands the system with U-Gouge and V-Gouge attachments, the first for rounded grooves and the second for sharp defined lines. A fine saw handles tougher material and a metal file refines edges once the cutting is done, pushing the tool past slicing into actual finishing work. Eight of the ten fit the NeoBlade ultrasonic cutter as well, so the blade drawer serves both handles instead of splitting into two incompatible piles.

All blades are quenched 420 stainless steel, rust-resistant without oil, and finished with rounded non-cutting ends that make handling safer when fishing them out of the auto-feeding dispenser. That dispenser is translucent, so the remaining blade count reads at a glance instead of requiring a shake test. The case carries a disposal slot that keeps spent blades contained rather than loose in a bag, aimed at anyone who has ever reached into a tool roll and found a used No. 11 point first. Blade handling is where most hobby knife systems stay stuck in 1960, loose cardboard sleeves and a bin you hope nobody reaches into. HOZO treating storage, feeding, and disposal as design problems rather than packaging afterthoughts is the part of this product I find most convincing.

HOZO embedded a PVC cutting mat directly into the knife case, solving the most annoying problem in portable craft work: arriving somewhere ready to cut and realizing the mat is at home. The case folds through four modes, from slim closed carry to flat open mat to a propped desktop angle to a fully extended layout that doubles the 5.2 by 7.6 inch (133 by 192mm) working area. Mat and leather case are a single piece, and the tool body holding the knife and blades is what attaches magnetically to that case. Pouch and mat replace together when the surface wears out, and they come in different colors. NeoSander’s 13,000-SPM action slots into the next stage of the same workflow for anyone doing finishing after the cutting.

The base Hobby Knife Set is $59 (MSRP $79), including the knife, the Knife Case with Pouch and Cutting Mat, 01 Knife Blades, and the 10-in-1 Blade Refill Set. The Premium Set steps up to $129 (MSRP $219), including the Regular Blade Set for blade types 1 through 8. Replacement HOZO Knife Pouch and Cutting Mat units are available at $15.90 each, and blade refill sets run $9.90. The All-In Combo, bundling the Hobby Knife with both the NeoSander and NeoBlade, runs $489 (MSRP $739). The blade system is HOZO-proprietary rather than compatible with standard No. 11 blades, so ongoing supply runs through their store, and the cutting mat tops out at 7.6 inches, compact by design and worth knowing before you commit.

Click here to Buy Now: $59 $79 (25% off). Hurry, only a 605/1000 left! Raised over $195,000.