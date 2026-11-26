Sony co-invented the compact disc, gave the world the Discman, and then spent the last two years trying to bury the whole idea of owning stuff. It stopped making recordable Blu-rays and MiniDiscs, and this July it announced that new PlayStation games won’t come on discs at all from January 2028. The MacBook Air shipped without a disc drive in 2008, the rest of the laptop world slowly followed, and now your CD collection has nowhere to go but a shoebox. Hong Kong’s NINM Lab would like to offer that shoebox an escape route. Its new Long Time No See Too is a transparent, jewel case shaped CD player with a detachable magnetic Bluetooth speaker, and it costs HK$988, roughly $127.

Streaming’s dirty secret is that you never owned any of it. Sony made that painfully clear when it began pulling hundreds of purchased movies from PlayStation libraries over an expired licensing deal, with no refunds. A CD doesn’t care about licensing deals. It sits on your shelf, plays the same way in 2046 as it did in 1996, and never asks you to log in. The Long Time No See Too leans into that stubbornness with a see-through lid that puts the spinning disc on display, plus two-way Bluetooth 5.3 so your AirPods still get invited to the party.

Designer: NINM Lab

The Speaker Finally Stopped Blocking the View

The original Long Time No See shipped in 2020 with a speaker lid that packed dual 40mm drivers and snapped right over the disc. Every time you wanted to share an album with the room, the one thing the transparent body existed to show disappeared under a tinted cover. The Too replaces that lid with a round speaker puck that clings magnetically to the player’s corner and hides a subwoofer inside, which NINM says delivers deeper bass and fuller sound. It weighs 2.97 oz (84.2 g) and comes in Translucent White or Vivid Red. With the puck docked, the disc stays in full view while the music plays, which is how this player should have worked from day one.

NINM says it drew the original from the simplest square and circular shapes, using the standard CD jewel case as its template. The puck pushes that brief further by breaking the symmetry, parked on the corner like a sticker on a dorm room jewel case. The player measures 5.4 x 5.4 x 1.3 inches (138 x 138 x 32 mm) and weighs 12 oz (341.5 g). A new LED display beside the disc shows playback and Bluetooth status, something the original lacked. The whole look borrows from 1998’s translucent gadgets like the iMac G3, a mood Nothing has spent this decade selling back to us.

Two-Way Bluetooth Gives It a Job Between Albums

The 2020 model used Bluetooth 5.0 in one direction only, beaming CD audio out to wireless headphones or speakers. The Too upgrades to Bluetooth 5.3 and runs both ways, meaning it can send a disc to your AirPods or receive audio from your phone and play it through the puck. When the CD collection needs a break, the player becomes a desk speaker for podcasts. A 3.5mm jack stays on board for wired headphones, and the drive reads standard CDs, CD-Rs, CD-RWs, and MP3 discs, so your burned mixes from 2004 still have a home. Power arrives over USB-C, goodbye Micro USB, or two AA batteries, and the player charges Ni-MH rechargeables inside the chassis.

Anti-skip protection, the memory buffer that keeps music playing when the laser gets jostled, drops from 60 seconds on the original to 15 seconds for audio CDs, while MP3 discs still get 120. For a player that mostly lives on a fridge, that’s a fair trade. NINM hasn’t published battery life or speaker output yet, so hold those questions for now. Bolting wireless onto old formats is the studio’s signature, going back to the 2019 IT’S OK, which was pitched as the first Bluetooth 5.0 cassette player. Its IT’S REAL cassette player went further with a REAL TAPE that streams your phone through any boombox or tape deck, and the Too finally brings that two-way thinking to CDs.

A $127 Case for Owning Your Music Again

The Long Time No See Too costs HK$988, roughly $127, through NINM Lab’s online store, with shipping starting November 25. US buyers will be ordering from NINM’s Hong Kong storefront, so check shipping and import fees before you get attached. A matching 2-Way Steel Stand that doubles as CD storage runs HK$198, about $25, or HK$1,128, about $145, bundled with the player. The obvious rival is FiiO’s DM13, a Discman style player that sells for about $165 with Bluetooth and chases audiophiles with balanced outputs. NINM’s own POPDISC covers the budget end at HK$429, about $55, while a limited transparent IT’S REAL cassette combo tops the lineup at HK$1,180, about $152.

Luminate’s 2026 midyear report found that about half of Gen Z and millennial CD buyers don’t own a CD player, which leaves a lot of discs sitting in shrink wrap with nothing to spin them. Sony looked at that same moment and decided its game discs belong to the past. NINM looked at it and built a $127 player that sticks to your fridge and plays nice with your phone. One of those companies co-invented the CD. The other seems to remember why people loved it, and that’s the one I’d rather give my money to.

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