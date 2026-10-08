Nobody Asked for Inflatable Chopsticks. Now We Want Them.

Takeout has a knack for turning a perfectly good meal into a scavenger hunt. You get back to your desk, peel open the container, and realize the chopsticks are still on the restaurant counter. Popsticks, an inflatable chopsticks concept by designer Liam de la Bedoyere, imagines an odd little fix: a pair you can roll up and carry in your pocket, then blow up when it’s time to eat. It’s playful, but the problem is familiar.

Reusable chopsticks already exist, of course. The trouble is remembering to bring them, and finding somewhere to put them when you do. A rigid pair needs a sleeve or case if you don’t want the tips rattling around in your bag. Popsticks proposes a different trade-off. Instead of making chopsticks shorter or folding them in half, de la Bedoyere makes them soft enough to coil away.

Designer: Liam de la Bedoyere (boredeye.design)

The images show two translucent blue sticks that look a little like pool toys shrunk to utensil size. Each one rolls into a tidy spiral when deflated and stretches into a long, tapered shape when filled with air. Small valves sit at the ends. In one image, a hand holds the inflated pair around a piece of sushi, which helps explain the idea faster than any diagram could.

I like that Popsticks doesn’t try to disguise its absurdity. Blowing up your chopsticks before dinner is a tiny performance, and probably not one you’d want to stage every day. But the bright color and visible valves make the object easy to understand. It feels closer to a clever party favor than a serious piece of travel gear, and I mean that affectionately.

The practical questions arrive almost immediately. Would the sticks stay firm enough to pick up noodles, or would they bend at the worst possible moment? How much control would those rounded tips give you with something slippery? The sushi image makes a convincing case for larger bites, but delicate pieces of food could be another story. Inflatable chopsticks have to do more than hold their shape to feel good in your hand.

Then there’s the less photogenic part of eating: cleaning up. If you carry Popsticks for the next meal, you’d need a way to wash and dry them before rolling them back into your pocket. The images don’t tell us how well that routine would work, so it’s best to read this as a concept rather than a tested replacement for the chopsticks you already own.

Nor is portability automatically a sustainability win. A pocketable pair might help someone skip disposable utensils, but that depends on how often it gets used and how long it lasts. I’d be more interested in seeing Popsticks survive months of lunches than in hearing a sweeping claim about waste. For now, its strongest idea is simpler: preparedness can be small enough to carry without planning your whole day around it.

That’s a useful thought beyond chopsticks. Plenty of everyday objects are designed for the moment we use them and barely considered for the hours we spend carrying them. A full-length utensil makes sense over a bowl of food. It makes much less sense in a pocket on the way there. Popsticks takes that gap between storage and use and makes it the point of the design.

I can picture a pair tucked into a jacket for a park lunch or pulled out when a takeout order arrives without utensils. I can also picture the awkward pause while everyone waits for you to inflate them. Both scenes feel plausible, which is why the concept sticks with me. It solves a minor inconvenience while creating a new, amusing ritual of its own.

Popsticks may never become anyone’s everyday chopsticks. The questions about grip and cleanup are real, and a conventional pair will be hard to beat at the table. But de la Bedoyere has made the act of being prepared feel unexpectedly fun. Even if the best place for these bright blue spirals is still the drawing board, I’d remember to bring them.