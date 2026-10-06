This Hisense Vidda 4K projector swings on a rose-gold gimbal that looks like sculptural jewelry

Samsung pulled off a sneaky trick with The Frame. A TV spends most of its life switched off, which means the biggest object in your living room is often a giant black rectangle glaring back at you. So Samsung taught it to hang art, and suddenly the void had a day job. Other TV makers took notes, and now matte finishes and wall-hugging slim designs are everywhere. The whole industry quietly agreed that a screen should look good even when nobody is watching it.

Projectors dodge the void problem, since the picture vanishes the moment the beam does. The box itself is another story, because plenty of them still look like they escaped from a 2006 school AV room. Vidda, the youth-focused sub-brand of Hisense, just launched the Big Eye M2 Pro Flagship Edition in China, and it looks like someone finally told a projector it’s allowed to dress up. It has a white body, a rose-gold lens ring, and a matching metal stand that would not embarrass itself next to a good lamp. The price is about $820 (5,499 yuan), or about $738 on promo.

A Stand That Retires Your Stack Of Books

That rose-gold arm does real work. It is a 360-degree gimbal, so you can tip the Big Eye M2 Pro up at the ceiling for lying-in-bed movie nights or swing it toward a wall, with no mount required. Every projector owner has built a leaning tower of cookbooks to get the angle right, and this retires the tower. The original M2 Pro had a gimbal too, so the idea is proven. At about 3.5 kg (7.7 lb) per the launch coverage, it weighs about as much as a well-fed house cat, so it’s a parked guest, not a backpack passenger.

The setup magic lives in that little dark window beside the lens. A CMOS sensor (basically a camera chip) handles autofocus, keystone correction (squaring up a skewed picture), screen fitting, and obstacle avoidance, so the image dodges your plant instead of landing on it. It also dims the laser if a person walks in front of the lens, which saves your eyeballs and your dignity when you get up for snacks. The 1.3x optical zoom (throw ratio 1.0 to 1.3:1) gives you a 100-inch picture from about 7.2 feet (2.2 m) and 150 inches from about 10.8 feet (3.3 m). That works in a bedroom or a living room without shoving the couch against the back wall.

1,800 CVIA Lumens Hiding Under The Jewelry

Looks aside, this is a proper upgrade over the original M2 Pro, which launched in China last year at 4,599 yuan (about $635) with a QuaLas32 laser rated at 1,200 CVIA lumens. The new QuaLas42 engine pushes that to 1,800 CVIA, a 50% jump that should mean a punchier picture when the curtains are half open. One caution: CVIA is China’s brightness standard and ANSI is the US one, so don’t line 1,800 up against the US model’s 1,300 ANSI and declare a winner. The same 0.47-inch DMD chip (the mirror array that forms the image) carries over, with about 44.6% more imaging area than the common 0.39-inch kind. Color coverage hits 110% of BT.2020, a very wide gamut where reds actually look like reds.

Sound gets a glow-up too. The original had two 10W speakers, while the Flagship Edition runs 20W across four, with two full-range drivers and two tweeters, plus Dolby Audio and DTS:X support. That should cover casual movie nights without a soundbar camping out beside it. Add HDR10+ and HLG support and a 40,000:1 dynamic contrast rating (measured across a whole scene, so those numbers tend to look huge), and the spec sheet reads like a pricier machine. Vidda has some credibility here, since a Zhihu tester measured the original at 1,351 CVIA against a 1,200 claim.

Console Ready, With One Catch

Gamers get an HDMI 2.1 port with VRR (variable refresh rate, which stops screen tearing) and ALLM (auto low latency mode, which flips the projector into fast mode when your console wakes up). Drop to 1080p and the refresh rate climbs to 240Hz, though 4K tops out at 60Hz, so you pick between sharp and speedy. PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch presets come built in, along with monitor-style extras like on-screen crosshairs and dark-area boost. A MediaTek MT9679 chip and 3GB of RAM run JUOS, Vidda’s China-market OS with AI search and on-screen content identification. The Hisense M2 Pro sold in the US runs VIDAA instead, so the software will differ if this ever travels.

Availability is China only for now. Moonlight White is on sale for about $820 (5,499 yuan), or about $738 with the launch promo, and Space Silver is reservation only. No US release has been announced. Stateside, the original Hisense M2 Pro debuted at $1,299.99 and has shown up around $949.99 at Amazon, Best Buy, and B&H, while XGIMI’s Horizon 20 Max reportedly debuted near $2,400. If The Frame taught TVs that a black rectangle is optional, the Big Eye M2 Pro is a projector finally raising its hand to join the pretty half of the house.