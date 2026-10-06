LEGO’s Joker Wall Art feels like a brilliantly psychotic Batman comic cover come to life

LEGO has taken one of the Joker’s most unsettling comic-book images and turned it into something I could actually imagine putting on a wall. The new The Joker Wall Art Comic Cover recreates the striking cover of 2011’s Detective Comics #880. Instead of treating it like a conventional LEGO mosaic, the company has built the artwork outward, giving the villain’s face a surprisingly sculptural presence.

What immediately stands out to me is how much the design depends on depth. The Joker’s eyes, nose, lips, and facial contours are built in layers, so parts of his expression appear to push forward from the surface. It is a small but very important distinction from the flatter LEGO Art sets. When viewed from an angle, this feels closer to a brick-built relief than a picture assembled from tiles.

Designer: LEGO

The unique approach to the build also complements the original artwork. The Joker’s pale face, exaggerated red lips, messy hair, and almost uncomfortable grin already have a graphic quality that translates naturally into LEGO. Here, the physical construction adds another dimension to an image that was originally confined to a comic-book page. I particularly like that LEGO has not tried to make the character look friendlier or more conventional. It embraces the disturbing quality of the source material.

There is also more going on beneath that instantly recognizable face. Look closer, and the deeper layers hide Batarangs, swords, flowers, and repeated “Ha, ha, ha, ha” details. These are not immediately obvious from across the room, which gives the finished piece something to discover after the initial visual impact. The build contains 1,849 pieces and is designed for adults aged 18 and up.

Once completed, it measures roughly 51 cm high, 38 cm wide, and 5 cm deep. It can be mounted on a wall or displayed standing on a shelf, so it works more like a piece of collectible decor than a traditional playset. There are no minifigures included, which makes sense given that the finished artwork is clearly the focus. For me, that is what makes this set interesting beyond its Batman branding. LEGO is increasingly treating its adult sets as objects that belong within a living space, and this one feels particularly suited to someone who wants fandom without filling a room with conventional character merchandise.

The monochrome, graphic composition also gives it a stronger design presence compared to many superhero collectibles. The Joker Wall Art Comic Cover is priced at $169.99 and is available to preorder ahead of its January 1, 2027 release. At that price, it is certainly aimed at collectors rather than casual LEGO buyers. But if the idea is to own a piece of comic, this is it!