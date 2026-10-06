Nike Quietly Dropped the Glowiest Dunk Low Yet for Halloween 2026

Nike’s Halloween 2026 sneaker lineup already includes a blood-red Jordan 5 and a screaming Air Force 1. The newest addition is quieter during the day and considerably stranger at night: a Dunk Low with glow-in-the-dark eyes built into its heel.

The Nike Dunk Low “Shibuya Halloween” (style code IX5169-300) pairs a black leather upper finished in a subtle scale texture, evoking something closer to snakeskin than canvas, with a two-tone green sole unit. Nike lists the colorway as Bog Green/Black-Luminous Green: a swampy, dark olive paired with a brighter green that’s been treated to glow once the lights go out. Under normal light, it reads as a moody, slightly reptilian take on a classic silhouette. Under a black light, or in a dark room on Halloween night, the outsole and the small eye-shaped details on the heel light up green.

Designer: Nike

The design carries a second layer most shoppers will miss entirely: “SBY” branding stamped on the insoles and tongue, a reference to Shibuya, the Tokyo district best known for its scramble crossing and neon-lit nightlife, often compared to a Japanese answer to Times Square. Nike has used the Shibuya tie-in before, on a run of Air Force 1s back in 2019, which gives this detail some actual design history behind it rather than a random label.

Reporting on the release has been inconsistent on timing: most retailers and Nike’s own release calendar list it simply as “October 2026,” with Nike not having confirmed an exact date. What is confirmed is the price, $130, and the retail channel: SNKRS, Nike’s release app, alongside select Nike Sportswear stores.

Whether it lands in a costume box or just a closet, the shoe is built for the one night a year when a sneaker glowing in the dark isn’t strange at all. It also gives trick-or-treat duty, a Halloween party outfit, or a last-minute costume accessory an actual functional light source, which is more than most novelty Halloween gear can claim.

Are you planning on grabbing a Nike Dunk Low Shibuya Halloween? It is now available for $130 through select Nike Sportswear retailers and through the online store. Nike Dunk Low has been a design favorite for Halloween; we have seen it over the past few years now. If you’re not really a Low fan, which other Nike Sportswear model would you like to see in the Halloween colorway? Air Force 1? I’m certain that’s my favorite. Nike, hope you’re listening!