Lenovo’s budget brand just dropped a 27-inch all-in-one PC for under $700

Lenovo’s Lecoo brand started in 2018 selling smart cameras, a router, and a baby monitor. Nobody at that launch was picturing a 27-inch desktop computer. Eight years later, Lecoo sells laptops, tablets, mini PCs, and now a proper all-in-one. It’s a bit like a kid who began with a lemonade stand and now owns the whole street. My read is that Lecoo is Lenovo’s playground for affordable, good-looking hardware that doesn’t risk the bigger brand names.

The new Lecoo N27 Pro pairs a 27-inch, 2560×1440, 100Hz screen with a Core i5-13420H, 16GB of RAM, and a choice of 512GB or 1TB of storage. It arrives in Cloud Feather Black and Snow Feather White, with a wireless keyboard and mouse in the box. Prices run from ¥4,499 (about $671) to ¥4,999 (about $745). Lenovo has only launched it in China so far, and there’s no word on a US release. If it ever lands here, a lot of pricier 27-inch all-in-ones will start sweating.

Designer: Lecoo (Lenovo)

A Big Screen That Punches Up

Apple’s 27-inch iMac launched in 2009 with a 2560×1440 display, and the world gasped. That same resolution now shows up in an affordable all-in-one, at roughly 109 pixels per inch. The 100Hz refresh rate makes scrolling and window dragging feel smoother than on the usual 60Hz panel. Coverage of 99% sRGB keeps colors honest enough for photo edits and Netflix nights. The stand tilts back 15 degrees and forward 5, so you can angle it toward your slouch.

Since you can’t buy the Lecoo in the US, the nearest comparison is whatever Lenovo sells here. The 24-inch IdeaCentre AIO i with the same Intel CPU is listed at $999.99, per Notebookcheck. Apple’s 24-inch M4 iMac started at $1,299 and has a gorgeous 4.5K screen, though on a smaller canvas. Most 27-inch all-in-ones on US shelves still stop at 1080p. The Lecoo offers a bigger, sharper panel for about $671, which is the kind of math that makes you check the shipping options.

Looks Worth a Desk Spot

The N27 Pro sits on a tapering stalk with an oval foot, which gives it more personality than the usual slab-on-a-stick stance. In Lenovo’s renders, the black version’s stalk looks ribbed and twisted, while the white one reads soft and airy. Lenovo’s Chinese product copy roughly translates to “arcs that hold rhythm,” which is fancy talk for round shapes done nicely. Color is clearly the trend this year, and we covered Lenovo’s six-color IdeaCentre AIO lineup just last month. The Lecoo plays the same game with two shades instead of six.

The box includes a white wireless keyboard and mouse running on 2.4GHz, so a tiny receiver does the talking and there’s no Bluetooth pairing dance. The mouse tracks at 1200 DPI, and Lenovo says the keyboard shrugs off spills, which my coffee habit appreciates. On the ports front, you get five USB-A, one USB-C, HDMI, and Gigabit Ethernet. That’s enough for a printer, a webcam, a thumb drive, and the one ancient gadget everyone still owns. The cable nest on your desk gets evicted, with a single power cord left as the lone tenant.

Enough Power for Real Life

Under the hood is Intel’s Core i5-13420H, a 2023 Raptor Lake-H chip with eight cores (four performance, four efficiency) and twelve threads. That is plenty for spreadsheets, video calls, homework, and a browser with too many tabs. The integrated Intel UHD graphics, with 48 execution units (the little workers that crunch pixels), will handle light photo work but won’t impress your gaming friends. Sixteen gigabytes of RAM keeps multitasking from turning into a slideshow. There’s no USB4 or Thunderbolt, so external GPUs are off the table.

The N27 Pro costs ¥4,499 (about $671) with 512GB and ¥4,999 (about $745) with 1TB, and it’s on sale in China now. Lenovo hasn’t announced a US launch, though Notebookcheck says Lecoo all-in-ones often reach other markets under the IdeaCentre name. Weight and brightness figures haven’t been shared yet, so those details will have to wait. Still, the formula is clear: a big sharp screen, a friendly face, and a price that doesn’t make your wallet flinch. Not bad for a brand that started with a baby monitor.