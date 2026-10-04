This Expandable LEGO Frame System Finally Solves the Collector Storage Nightmare

Somewhere in a closet, a perfectly good LEGO minifigure is staring through a plastic bag at the back of a cardboard box. It has a tiny printed face, a surprisingly elaborate hat, and absolutely no audience. Every serious LEGO collector knows the feeling: shelves fill up fast, display cases sell at fixed sizes, and at some point the collection starts living in labeled ziplock bags rather than anywhere it can actually be seen. LEGO has released over 775 Collectible Minifigures across 51 series since 2010, with new figures arriving three times a year, which makes the storage problem a permanent one for anyone collecting seriously. Stephen Peaple, a British-born collector now based in Perth, Australia, had thousands of them and spent four years building the solution he could not find anywhere.

Finity Frames puts a collection on the wall in a clean white grid. A single frame carries 16 spaces, but removable dividers let you make room for bigger figures or pack in a crowd. When the collection grows, connected frames share edges so the display extends as one continuous piece without visual seams or doubled-up borders. Your next minifigure gets a spot without requiring a complete wall makeover. The system is injection-molded ABS, ships flat-packed, and the connection method that makes all of it work is patented.

Designer: Stephen Peaple

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A Display System That Grows With Your LEGO Collection

Every Finity Frame is built around a seamless edge connection where neighboring frames share a single border, eliminating the doubled-up edge and any visual gap at the join. This is the core innovation that solves the fixed-size problem inherent in every other display case on the market. It means you can start with a single frame for one series of figures and expand outward in any direction, at any time, without having to replace your original investment. The aesthetic is clean and continuous, looking like a single, cohesive unit no matter how large it gets.

This design approach also makes the system more efficient as it grows. Peaple makes the math explicit: the first frame measures 312mm across, and each connected frame adds just 298mm, because one edge is always shared. This reduces material waste and lowers the cost per additional frame. A 2×2 Collector, for instance, cannot be broken apart into four 1×1 Starters, since it doesn’t include the extra pieces. For context, the most prominent fixed-case competitors max out around 190 minifigures. The Finity Frames Showcase holds 1,056, and two of them together can display over 2,100 figures as a single, unified piece.

Built for Customization and Creative Play

Each Finity Frame ships with three horizontal and three vertical internal slats, forming a standard 4×4 grid. This sixteen-space layout is not arbitrary; it maps exactly to one complete Collectible Minifigures series, which traditionally ships with 16 unique figures. The slats are removable in any combination, yielding 64 different internal layouts. You can pull the vertical dividers out, double-stack figures with jumper plates, and a 1×1 Starter can hold up to 88 minifigures. This flexibility lets you create custom spaces for dioramas, larger vehicles, or oversized figures like the Hulk who need a little extra room.

The system’s dimensions are precisely calibrated to the LEGO System of Play. Internal slats are exactly one brick wide, and the frame edges are exactly two bricks wide. Each compartment accepts a 6×8 LEGO plate or four 3×4 minifigure plates, the same stands that come with CMF packs. This means removing the acrylic cover turns the frame into a wall-mounted baseplate where builds can bridge continuously across spaces and frames. Peaple calls this “bridging,” a feature that turns a static display into a creative canvas. Every horizontal slat even has a built-in row of six studs for securing figures or small builds.

Designed for Collectors of All Kinds

A magnetic Perspex acrylic cover protects the collection from dust and removes in a single pull. It’s made from UV-stable material with built-in absorbers to block harmful light, preventing the slow fading that can damage valuable figures over time. The frame itself is a gallery-white, UV-treated ABS plastic, a color choice meant to disappear behind the collection rather than compete with it. Everything is designed to last, preserving the collection while keeping it easily accessible. The magnetic attachment is secure but quick, so you can get to your figures without fussing with clips or latches.

Flipping the horizontal slats 180 degrees turns the studded surfaces into flat shelves, opening the frame to almost any small-scale collectible. A single 64x64x49mm space can hold Funko Pocket POPs, Be@rbricks, Sonny Angels, or even shot glasses. Removing dividers creates double-height spaces for larger items like vintage Kenner 3¾” figures, Super7 ReAction figures, Playmobil sets, or graded collectible cards in their hard cases. It’s a true cabinet of curiosities, designed for a LEGO collection but adaptable enough for just about anything else that deserves a spot on the wall.

Five Sizes, Starting at $65 USD

The five frame sizes run from the 1×1 Starter at 12.3×12.3 inches (up to 88 minifigures) to the 4×3 Showcase at 47.4×35.7 inches (up to 1,056), with the 1×2 Duo, 2×2 Collector, and 3×2 Lifestyle filling in between. All frames run 55mm deep without the cover, 61mm with, and production units are estimated at 0.9 to 1.1kg for the 1×1 (roughly 2 lbs).

Retail pricing starts at AU$99 (roughly US$65) for the Starter and reaches AU$835 (roughly US$550) for the Showcase. Any size can be extended later through a Frame Extender on finityframes.com, where you input what you already own and order only the additional sets required. The system ships flat-packed globally, with US distribution in place through the manufacturing partner.

Click Here to Buy Now: $55. Hurry, only 5/16 left!