In 1906, a few kids in northern Sweden were kicking rocks around for fun when they hit one that refused to budge. That stubborn lump turned out to be a piece of the Muonionalusta meteorite, a slab of space iron that landed near the Arctic Circle roughly a million years ago. More than a century later, Titaner is turning pieces of Muonionalusta into lighters. The Monolith’s Genuine Meteorite Edition pairs the meteorite with precision-machined titanium, and the whole lineup is designed for everyday carry. Honestly, I can think of worse retirement plans for a space rock than lighting someone’s cigar.

Titaner has spent about two decades machining titanium into pens, pry bars, knives, and even frying pans, so a titanium lighter sits squarely in its comfort zone. The meteorite changes the personality of the object. Every Meteorite Edition carries its own crosshatched slice of asteroid core and its own serial number, while every Monolith gets an ignition wheel and magnetic slider. There’s a removable copper heat sink, a replaceable insert, and a symbol for fire built into the side vents.

Designer: Titaner

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A Meteorite Pattern Millions of Years in the Making

Muonionalusta’s crosshatch of intersecting bands is called a Widmanstätten pattern. It forms as nickel-iron alloys develop distinct crystal structures during the slow cooling of an asteroid’s core over millions of years. Muonionalusta itself is estimated to be over 4.5 billion years old, roughly the age of the solar system. Titaner’s tagline for the Monolith is “A star you can hold.” Asteroid core doesn’t have quite the same ring to it.

Titaner can’t control where those lines fall, which is sort of the point. The pattern on each Meteorite Edition Monolith depends on where and how the meteorite was cut, so each gets a different layout. One might show long diagonal streaks while another gets a tighter grid of intersecting bands. Each one also comes with an exclusive serial number and, according to Titaner, an independent material-testing certificate. The space-rock story comes with paperwork.

Ignition You’ll Want to Fidget With

I don’t smoke, and I still want this lighter in my pocket. Titaner gave the Monolith two separate controls: an ignition wheel you roll with your thumb and a magnetic slider at the base. Up close, the optional hammered-texture wheel kit has faceted, CNC-machined knurling on its outer rings and a crosshatched grip in the center, intended to give your thumb more purchase with every roll. The mechanism looks like something you’d happily operate even with nothing to light.

The titanium components are precision-machined, with attention to the edges and surfaces your fingers meet. The metal brings strength, low weight, and corrosion resistance to an object destined to live in pockets and bags. Titanium is a poor conductor of heat, though, so Titaner adds a removable copper heat sink intended to help dissipate heat during use. The Cricket Flint Deluxe insert at its core is refillable with butane, so you top it up instead of tossing it. The insert is replaceable too, and the copper heat sink carries over to a compatible replacement.

A Magnetic Slider With Secrets and a Wind-Resistant Torch Flame

The magnetic slider at the base moves between detents and looks dangerously easy to fidget with. Slide it to the refill position and it exposes the filling valve, so you can top up the butane without pulling the insert out. Tucked inside the slider is a spare flint, ready for when the original wears down. Remove the module entirely and its end doubles as a flathead tool for adjusting the insert’s gas flow. Swapping the insert itself means undoing a single M2 retaining screw at the bottom.

Up top, the Cricket Flint Deluxe platform produces what Titaner describes as a wind-resistant torch flame. Titaner built its own outer shell and heat-management components around that insert. A gap between the combustion chamber and the titanium shell connects to ventilation channels on the side, providing a path for airflow. That airflow is intended to work alongside the copper heat sink to dissipate heat during use.

Fire Symbols, Three Editions, and About 30 of the Rarest

Along the side of the Monolith, those ventilation slots are arranged to echo Li (☲), the fire trigram in the I Ching, the ancient Chinese book of divination. Li is associated with fire, light, and clarity, and Titaner pairs it with a sweet little blessing: “May your path be bright, and every step be clear.” It’s a fitting symbol to cut into a lighter and gives the body a recognizable signature. The titanium wears a finely fluted diagonal texture in Titaner’s photos, catching light in shifting stripes. Those orderly grooves contrast with the irregular bands of the Meteorite Edition.

Titaner is offering the Monolith in three versions: the Standard Titanium Edition in bead-blasted or precision-milled finishes, the Obsidian Meteor Engraved Edition, and the Genuine Meteorite Edition. Despite its name, the Obsidian Meteor Engraved Edition contains neither meteorite nor obsidian. The Genuine Meteorite Edition adds the hammered wheel kit, personalized CNC engraving of your own handwritten message, and exclusive packaging. Titaner estimates its meteorite supply is enough for around 30 pieces, allocated first come, first served. Pricing starts at $159, with the Monolith offered through Kickstarter. The internal titanium components carry a one-year warranty from the date you receive the lighter. Not bad coverage for something that already survived a trip through the solar system.

Click Here to Buy Now: $159 $286 (44% off). Hurry, only 77/100 left!

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