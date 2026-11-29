An ambitious automotive DY project has turned one of cinema’s most recognisable vehicles into a road-legal machine. Australian builder Zac Mihajlovic spent approximately two years recreating the Batmobile from Tim Burton’s 1989 Batman film, using original movie-car components, custom fabrication and a substantial amount of engineering. In the end, the full-size replica looks remarkably close to the vehicle driven by Michael Keaton in the film.

The project began with Mihajlovic sourcing spare body panels and mechanical components from the original Batmobiles after the film studios cleared their storage. Rather than modifying an existing production car, he and his grandfather, retired engineer John Greene, developed a completely custom chassis. Their work was supported by friend Scott Cox, who helped shape and refine the aluminium bodywork. The finished vehicle measures approximately 6.2 metres from front to rear.

Designer: Zac Mihajlovic

Unlike a conventional replica, this build incorporates approximately 15–30 percent original components from the film cars. The remaining bodywork was fabricated to reproduce the distinctive silhouette designed by Anton Furst and Julian Caldow. Its long turbine-inspired nose, sweeping rear fins, and low-profile stance preserve the visual identity of the original. Even the headlights have an unusual origin, as they were sourced from a 1988 Honda Civic and installed upside down to achieve the desired appearance. Instead of conventional doors, occupants enter through the opening canopy.

Making the vehicle roadworthy was a separate puzzle of this engineering marvel. The unusual proportions, canopy-based entry and custom mechanical layout required discussions with engineers at Service New South Wales before it could receive registration. The vehicle eventually secured road approval in late 2013, making it a particularly unusual example of a fully registered, road-legal 1989-style Batmobile.

Underneath the aluminium exterior, the replica features a Chevrolet LS V8 engine fitted with twin turbochargers. Power is delivered through a paddle-shift transmission, while a Ford nine-inch rear axle and four-link rear suspension handle the drivetrain. The front suspension is custom-built and positioned beneath the distinctive bat-wing bodywork. Hydraulic systems allow the car to raise itself when negotiating speed bumps, adding practical functionality to its unconventional design.

Several features go beyond just the cosmetic detailing. A functional turbine sits at the front, while the rear incorporates an original afterburner recovered from the film vehicle. The latter can produce flames extending approximately seven metres, although this feature remains switched off during regular road use. These working elements give the replica much of the mechanical theatre associated with its cinematic inspiration without compromising its road registration.

The car’s construction was not simply about recreating a movie prop. Mihajlovic has consistently used it for charitable appearances, particularly through Make-A-Wish. Dressed as Batman, he visits hospitals and families, allowing children facing serious illnesses to experience the vehicle and, in some cases, take a ride in it. The project has reportedly helped raise more than a million dollars for charity, with the proceeds also contributing towards its considerable maintenance costs.

Despite receiving numerous purchase offers, Mihajlovic has chosen to retain the vehicle. The Batmobile’s appearances on public roads continue to attract considerable attention, occasionally bringing traffic to a standstill. What started as a childhood fascination has consequently evolved into an unusual combination of automotive engineering, film-inspired design, and charitable work.

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