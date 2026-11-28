A monitor stand can take up an annoying amount of desk space for something that does little more than hold up a screen. The APEER2 Mini-ITX PC case gives that patch of desk a second job. It mounts the monitor to the front of the tower, so the computer sits behind and below the display instead of taking up a corner of its own.

The VESA bracket provides three fixed mounting positions, and the screen can tilt or turn upright. That leaves the case stationary when you switch to a vertical display for a long document. The catch is depth. The tower itself runs about 10.5 inches from front to back, so the space you save at the side doesn’t necessarily turn into more room in front.

Designer: Ivan Zhurba (for Apeer² Tech)

It looks a bit like an all-in-one from the chair, with a round power button on the silver face and ribs that bulge out around the fans. Inside, the power supply sits at the bottom, and the graphics card stands vertically. Apeer2 lists room for cards up to 14.6 inches long, though the cooler and power supply have size limits of their own.

The anodized aluminum case has magnetic side panels, so getting to the inside doesn’t start with a search for a screwdriver. The design goes a step further with fans that sit on the panels themselves. Spring-loaded contacts are meant to reconnect them when the panels go back on, saving you from reaching into the case to plug a little fan lead back in.

The cables that stay outside get rather different treatment. Bright red guides attach to the case and give the leads a path from the ports on top down the back. If you swap a display cable, you can follow it without undoing a bundle under the desk. The cord to the wall will still be visible, of course. In red, that’s rather the point.

The design also makes room for a speaker module beneath the display. A small grille on the front would put the sound right under the screen, which could spare a narrow desk a pair of speakers. The published package list includes the mount and a DisplayPort cable, but no speaker module. You’ll still need to bring a monitor of your own.

Apeer2 showed the case at Computex and lists it at $680 in gray or green. Its site still labels the cases as coming soon and offers a preorder form without a firm shipping date. The case alone weighs 18.2 pounds, according to Apeer2. That’s before you even put a single component inside it, let alone attach a monitor to the front.

The case makes more sense on a desk where the screen tends to stay put. You can leave room beside it for a sketchbook or a drawing tablet, though moving the whole setup would be a different story. When the monitor needs replacing, you can take it off the bracket and leave the perfectly good graphics card right where it is.

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