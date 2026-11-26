A long list of songs used to give your thumb some exercise, though at least it didn’t mean swiping past your messages first. The Innioasis Y2 brings back the iPod’s answer to that list with a touch-sensitive ring below a small color screen. It plays files you load yourself, so the hardest part might be remembering where you put all your music.

The wheel itself doesn’t spin. You slide your thumb around it to move through a list, then press the middle to pick an album. The edges of the ring handle going back, skipping tracks, and pausing. Volume gets its own buttons on the side, so you can turn down the music when someone starts talking without having to hunt for a slider on the screen.

Designer: Innioasis

Apple introduced its Click Wheel on the iPod mini in 2004, putting the scroll surface and playback buttons in the same patch of space. The Y2 follows Innioasis’s own Y1, but other makers are finding room for that old gesture, too. The open-source Tangara has a touch wheel of its own, and New Matter’s forthcoming Sudo pairs one with a touchscreen.

The Y2 keeps the screen above the wheel, where a short list of choices sits beside an icon until you pick something to play. You can change the theme if the default menu feels a tad too familiar. At four inches tall and less than half an inch thick, the player leaves room in a pocket for a coil of wired earbuds.

Getting those albums onto the player is another matter. There’s a USB-C port for copying files from a computer and a microSD slot for expanding the library. The Y2 plays MP3s and lossless formats such as FLAC, and it imports and exports M3U playlists. The playlist can tell it what to play next, but you still have to bring the tracks.

A headphone jack means the old earbuds in your drawer still have somewhere to go, though the Y2 also pairs with Bluetooth headphones. Innioasis quotes up to 25 hours of music at half volume with wired earbuds. Its spec table lists 35 hours of lab playback without the same details, so I wouldn’t plan a weekend away around the bigger number.

The Y2 can play videos and pick up an audiobook where you stopped, with adjustable speed if the narrator is taking a little too much time. It won’t run Spotify, Apple Music, or Audible, though. At the $79.99 sale price shown on Innioasis’s US store, you’re paying for a way to play the files you have, not another place to find them.

There’s a bit of homework in deciding what to take along before you leave the house. It probably won’t appeal to anyone who likes to let a streaming service choose what comes next. But if there’s an album you already know you want to hear from start to finish, it’s nice to have a player that leaves you alone once you’ve scrolled down to it.

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