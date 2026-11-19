GTA VI dropped yesterday, and the brand tie-ins are already piling up. Rimowa already ushered things in by rolling out a GTA VI-themed travel case with a custom PS5 inside. Give it a week before we’re drowning in VI sneakers, VI energy drinks, and probably a VI toaster. Sidhant Patnaik’s contribution is more useful at a desk: a Vice City edition of his BT20, a compact near-field Bluetooth speaker. The grille goes full purple, palm fronds cast shadows across the perforations, and a chunky gradient VI badge sits up front like it owns the place. It’s an unofficial fan design, and it nails the vibe better than most licensed merch ever does.

Sidhant designed the original BT20 to replace what he calls “tinny built-in monitor speakers” with something more substantial, though he also wanted it “not too serious.” Think of it as the middle ground between wearing headphones all day and getting up to switch on the big room speaker, a problem he half-jokingly admits might be niche. I’d argue it describes basically everyone with a desk job. The original wears navy, mustard, and orange, and the GTA edition gives the same design a completely different personality.

Designer: Sidhant Patnaik

The BT20’s profile comes down to two shapes: a long cylinder along the base and a rectangular grille block resting on it. Angular end plates cap each side and extend below the cylinder like kickstands, leaning the entire speaker back toward a seated listener. That tilt addresses a familiar problem in desk audio: speakers sit at keyboard height while your ears sit a foot or two higher. Audio brands like Audioengine sell angled stands to address this, typically tilting speakers back around 15 degrees. Sidhant skips the accessory and builds the angle into the chassis, so the grille points toward your face instead of your sternum.

All the controls live on the right end plate, and they’re gloriously physical. A big knurled dial controls volume and pauses playback with a press, while a stubby lever beneath it handles power and Bluetooth pairing, pivoting like the film-advance lever on an old SLR. Sidhant wanted “mechanical satisfaction,” and his Google Pixel Headphones concept made the same bet on real buttons over touch panels. The perforated grille follows a strict square grid that recalls Dieter Rams’ work at Braun, with one top corner chamfered into a tiny triangle of square holes. It’s a small rule-break that keeps the whole thing from looking like a radiator cover.

The Vice City edition swaps the navy for a violet gradient that deepens toward the edges, with a palm frond shadow printed across the left side of the grille, as if a tree were catching the last of the sunset behind you. The perforations break up the image like halftone dots, a happy side effect of printing graphics on a perforated panel. The raised VI badge borrows directly from Rockstar’s logo, with palm trees etched inside the numerals and a purple-to-orange gradient fill. The body flips to pearl white, the dial goes magenta, and the lever turns amber. It reads like Vice City’s 2002 pastel palette run through a 2026 render engine.

The flat grille gives the graphics a broad canvas that a cylindrical speaker doesn’t. Speakers like the JBL Flip wrap their graphics around a curve and lose half of them to the back, while the BT20 presents one big flat panel to the viewer. Sidhant’s Behance portfolio includes work on boAt’s Airdopes and Nirvana lines, plus a Marvel edition, so special editions are familiar territory. Here, the shape and controls stay put while the colors and graphics change. If Rockstar ever wants an official desk speaker for Leonida’s finest, the brief is basically sitting right here, palm shadows and all.

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