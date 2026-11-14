Plissè Block Is A Pleated Glass Sofa That Refuses to Blend In

A sofa can dominate a living room before anyone sits down. Give it a solid base, substantial arms, and a high back, and suddenly the rest of the furniture has to negotiate around it. Plissè Block offers an intriguing response to that visual bulk: keep the big, architectural outline, but let light through it. The result has presence without reading as one uninterrupted block of upholstery.

Designed by Luca Ricci for fashion label Fivefourfive’s Milan store, Plissè Block is a custom piece rather than a conventional sofa launch. That context matters. A store needs somewhere to sit, but its furniture can also give the space an identity. Ricci’s glass sofa takes that second responsibility seriously, with a silhouette that looks closer to an installation than background seating.

Designer: Lucca Ricci

The construction is more involved than a transparent box with cushions dropped inside. Three modules form the sofa, with two side blocks flanking a central section. Its glass structure uses a smooth inner layer for support and a fluted outer layer that wraps the volume. The distinction matters visually: the outer surface interrupts the clear view you might expect from glass furniture.

Those tightly repeated ridges are where the fashion connection becomes convincing. Plissè refers to pleating, and the surface has the disciplined repetition of folded fabric. In the supplied images, the red upholstery stretches into narrow streaks behind the glass, losing its crisp outline. I like that the reference works through the material itself. It doesn’t need a decorative pattern printed on top to make its point.

The cushions prevent all that glass from becoming a purely optical exercise. Three rectangular seat cushions sit below three cylindrical backrests, all upholstered in red velvet. Their rounded profiles interrupt the frame’s right angles, while the saturated color gives the eye somewhere to settle. For me, the red is essential. A pale neutral might look elegant, but it would lose the graphic clarity that makes this composition immediately legible.

I also appreciate the visible hardware in the detail images. Small circular metal fittings punctuate the ribbed panels, making the assembly part of the appearance rather than pretending the sofa materialized as a single flawless object. Against the repeated lines, those little circles become useful visual punctuation. They give the glass edges a more mechanical, deliberately constructed character.

The store photographs make a persuasive case for the pairing. Dark wood paneling and red carpeting surround the sofa, so the transparent frame doesn’t have to carry an otherwise empty interior. It catches fragments of an already rich setting. I’d be less interested in seeing it isolated in an entirely white room, where the presentation could make it feel untouchable rather than available for a seat.

That tension is also its most obvious practical question. I can admire a glass armrest without assuming I’d enjoy leaning against it through a long movie. The images don’t establish comfort, and the available reporting doesn’t supply the glass specifications or load testing needed to assess durability. Those are meaningful gaps for anyone considering the idea as everyday furniture, rather than simply admiring its appearance.

Still, judging a custom retail centerpiece by the same criteria as a family sectional would miss its assignment. Here, seating is part of a larger spatial composition. The glass gives the substantial frame a degree of visual permeability, while the pleats keep it from disappearing. That’s the useful design lesson: transparency doesn’t have to mean invisibility. A see-through object can hold attention through texture instead of opacity.

I wouldn’t call Plissè Block an obvious choice for a casual living room, and I don’t think it needs to be. Its appeal is more specific: a familiar furniture shape becomes unexpectedly expressive through a change in material and surface. Even the back and sides offer something to look at. That makes a strong case for giving a sofa room to be seen, rather than automatically pushing it against a wall.

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