The 3 Retro Audio Designs That Bring Vintage Style to Modern Listening

A cassette shell, an exposed volume dial, a pair of illuminated meters. These are the details that give audio equipment a presence beyond its playlist. They make the object worth looking at before anything starts playing. Retro design becomes more interesting when those references do some work, shaping how you adjust the sound, display a speaker, or decide which part of an older listening ritual you actually want to keep.

These three designs take different routes through that idea. Pressec Design’s TUNE X3 imagines headphones with visible audio controls. The Side A Cassette Speaker borrows the shape of a mixtape for digital playback. We Are Rewind’s GB-001 brings the cassette mechanism itself back into use. One is a concept; two are retail products. Together, they offer a useful distinction between enjoying vintage styling and committing to a vintage music format.

1. TUNE X3 Headphones

Pressec Design’s TUNE X3 is a headphone concept that treats its controls as part of its appearance. Brushed aluminum, orange textile padding, and exposed hardware give it the character of older studio equipment. A volume dial and a ridged tone control sit on the earcup, bringing adjustments onto the object itself. The appeal is easy to understand: the interface becomes something you could locate physically, rather than something you need to remember from an app or a set of gestures.

The proposed controls cover volume, tone, and active noise cancellation, moving familiar adjustments away from a companion screen. Their placement could appeal to listeners who prefer reaching for a dedicated control instead of opening an app. That remains a proposal rather than a tested advantage. TUNE X3 has no confirmed price, release date, or technical specifications. It belongs here as an exploration of physical interaction, with its visible hardware doing more to define the design than a decorative retro badge.

What we like

Separate volume and tone controls make adjustment part of the design.

Orange padding gives the metallic housing a distinctive visual contrast.

What we dislike

It remains a concept, with no confirmed retail release.

Comfort and acoustic performance have not been established.

2. Side A Cassette Speaker

The Side A Cassette Speaker borrows the cassette’s shape without asking you to maintain a tape collection. It’s a Bluetooth speaker with a transparent shell and a Side A label, making the reference immediately legible. The clear storage case doubles as a stand, so the case becomes part of how you display it. That detail gives the familiar cassette case a useful second role, propping the speaker up on a desk instead of becoming another accessory.

Bluetooth 5.3 handles wireless playback, while a microSD slot supports MP3 files for listening without a connected phone. That makes it relevant to someone who likes the mixtape’s visual identity but keeps their music digitally. There’s no need to frame it as an analog listening experience: the nostalgia is in the enclosure and presentation. Its most convincing design choice is that combination of recognizable form and straightforward digital sources, with the case encouraging you to leave it somewhere on display.

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What we like

The clear storage case doubles as a display stand.

Bluetooth and microSD provide two ways to play music.

What we dislike

It cannot play actual cassettes.

Card playback is limited to MP3 files.

3. We Are Rewind GB-001 Blaster Curtis

We Are Rewind’s GB-001, sold as the Blaster Curtis, brings back the boombox as a working cassette player and recorder. The central tape deck, large speaker grilles, carrying handle, and backlit VU meters make its references unmistakable. Those meters have a job beyond decoration: they monitor playback levels and help set recording levels. Physical bass, treble, balance, and volume controls keep sound adjustment on the unit, so the familiar rows of knobs still have something useful to do during listening.

It works with sources that have nothing to do with tape. Bluetooth 5.4 and a 3.5 mm line input let it serve as a speaker for digital music, while its rechargeable battery can be replaced when it eventually wears out. The cassette deck supports Type I and Type II tapes for playback and recording. This is the option for someone who wants the format itself, with modern connections available when the day’s listening calls for a playlist rather than rewinding.

What we like

Working VU meters and dedicated sound controls give the vintage interface a purpose.

Cassette playback and recording sit alongside Bluetooth and wired inputs.

What we dislike

At roughly 15 pounds, it’s a substantial object to carry.

The current $579 price makes it an expensive way to explore cassette listening casually.

Choose the Part of the Past You Want

The useful choice here is how much of the older listening routine you want to keep. If it’s the cassette’s graphic charm, there’s little reason to take on a tape mechanism just for appearances. If it’s making recordings and handling actual tapes, a cassette silhouette won’t substitute for the real thing. Separate that preference from the attraction of a finish, color, or control layout before deciding what deserves shelf space.

Physical styling also deserves to be judged separately from sound quality. A dial can make a function visible; it cannot establish how well the headphones reproduce music. A familiar shell can make a speaker more appealing without turning digital files into tape. The strongest reason to choose retro audio is a specific detail you’ll appreciate using or seeing every day, not an assumption that an older appearance means better listening.

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