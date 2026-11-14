LEGO’s 2026 Star Wars Advent Calendar Brings 24 Mando and Grogu Surprises

It’s already that time of year when you have to start adding the Advent calendar you want for yourself or your loved ones to your virtual (or actual) cart. With the daily surprises usually starting on December 1, you need to decide which of the numerous Advent calendars out there you’ll use or give as a gift.

If you’re a Star Wars fan, particularly of The Mandalorian and Grogu, and you love LEGO, then the LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar 2026 should be at the top of your list. This isn’t a large model divided into 24 installments for you to unwrap. It’s 24 daily surprises, with a mix of characters, creatures, vehicles, and accessories to add to your collection.

Designer: LEGO

If you’re the kind of person who practices delayed gratification, Advent calendars are a great experience because they unfold over time. It’s a holiday ritual for you and your family. With this LEGO Star Wars calendar, each reveal adds another character, vehicle, or prop to your Mandalorian-themed world, with the countdown and the play experience reinforcing one another.

If you don’t mind some toy “spoilers,” you’ll get seven characters including the aforementioned Mando and Grogu, seven miniature vehicles including the iconic Razor Crest and Mando’s N-1 Starfighter, and four creatures including a Mudhorn like the one Grogu levitated with the Force. There are also six supporting accessory builds, including the very cute hoverpram that Grogu rides around in and a Mandalorian gauntlet.

Since this is a holiday product, there are some Christmas-y elements, of course. Grogu has a sweater that features Mando, while Mando is wearing one that has Grogu on it. Even Moff Gideon gets a holiday outfit, and the X-wing comes in festive colors. The complementary sweaters are probably the sweetest detail here, turning the pair’s bond into something you can spot without needing an elaborate scene or a large model.

These things you’ll unwrap are of course connected through the world of The Mandalorian, so you can use them as starting points for familiar scenes or create new stories of your own. You don’t have to keep everything in the order it appeared behind the doors, either. Once the items start appearing, you can choose your own arrangement of these characters and props and that becomes part of the fun of assembling this universe.

Since this comes in the miniature format, with most of them looking like minifigs, this is basically different from the bigger Star Wars LEGO sets. What you’re actually collecting are smaller interpretations of these items instead of assembling a detailed build. Some who are used to creating a detailed centerpiece may not be used to this kind of set. The appeal of this Advent Calendar is that you have something small to open every day and deciding where it fits into the “story”.

The 293-piece set is meant for kids (and adults) ages 6 and up. For a family, that makes it an option for a shared December activity without committing to a major construction project every evening. Some days bring a figure or accessory rather than a more involved vehicle build, so it’s better to think of this as a daily surprise than to expect the same amount of building each time.

The pieces don’t have to go back in the box when Christmas is over, either. You can actually add the characters and mini builds to other LEGO Star Wars sets (or maybe even other universes if you’re creating a crossover). This adds another dimension for those who already have Star Wars collections. There is also the option to keep the figures that are wearing festive outfits as a seasonal display.

The US price is $44.99, although LEGO’s US site listed it as sold out. That makes availability worth checking before you plan your December countdown around it. If you’re after one substantial model, a conventional set may suit you better. But if the pleasure is in opening a little surprise each morning, this gives Mando and Grogu fans a reason to leave something unopened for tomorrow.

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