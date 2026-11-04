San Siro’s Proposed Replacement Uses a Concrete X-Frame to Support Its Sweeping Roof

I’m not a fan of either AC Milan or Inter Milan, but as a football fan, visiting Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, more popularly known as San Siro, is an item on my bucket list. However, time is running out for me to actually do that, as most of the iconic stadium is planned for demolition after its replacement opens. That’s because the clubs are planning Generali Stadium, the future shared home of two of the biggest football clubs in Italy.

Now the proposed design for the 71,500-seat stadium, by architecture studios Foster + Partners and MANICA, has been unveiled. The clubs presented it on October 29, 2026. What’s most striking about the plans is how the X-frame makes the structure itself the architecture. The concrete frame extends from the colonnades, across the facade, and upward to support the roof. Its repeated geometry gives the building its identity while making its structural role visible.

Designers: Foster + Partners and MANICA

According to the clubs, that geometry draws on Italian engineering and the craftsmanship of Milan’s Duomo. The connection is an architectural reference rather than an attempt to reproduce the cathedral. What interests me more is the exposed supporting framework: the stadium’s most recognizable feature also explains something about how the enormous building stands up.

Inside, the focus shifts from concrete to the crowd. Two seating tiers form a continuous bowl around the field, with two steep supporter sections, or Curvas, behind the goals. Each would accommodate approximately 11,700 fans, with seating inclinations reaching 37 degrees. The arrangement is intended to bring supporters closer to the action. For a football fan, that relationship between the stands and the field is more compelling than another impressive exterior.

The double-curved roof also does more than shape the silhouette. The project website says it would incorporate 27,500 square meters of photovoltaic panels, while the clubs describe acoustic engineering intended to intensify the atmosphere. Those are useful ambitions, although the amount of solar electricity generated and the sound of a full stadium can’t be judged from renderings. A dramatic roof isn’t proof of either.

Arrival gets some attention, too. Diamond-shaped entrances would offer glimpses into the stadium before opening onto panoramic concourses with city views. Naturally ventilated colonnades form part of that approach. These spaces give the architecture a role before anyone reaches their seat, although open-looking entrances alone don’t establish how quickly thousands of spectators will actually move through them on matchday.

The plan also extends beyond the ticket gates. The stadium would anchor a 281,000-square-meter redevelopment incorporating public spaces, landscaped areas, retail, and leisure facilities. The aim is to give residents reasons to visit outside matchdays. That’s potentially the most useful part for people who aren’t interested in either club: somewhere to spend time without attending an event. Its everyday value will depend on how much space remains genuinely public and welcoming.

The clubs also promise enhanced accessibility, which deserves attention alongside the dramatic seating bowl. I’d want to know how step-free routes, companion seating, and views when neighboring supporters stand are handled. A designated space is only part of the experience; getting from the entrance to that space matters just as much.

For now, this remains a proposal moving through design and planning. Construction is expected to begin in 2028, with the first match targeted for the 2031/32 season, subject to approvals. That opening target should not be confused with a confirmed deadline for demolishing San Siro.

I can appreciate the logic of designing outward from the supporter sections, even while feeling reluctant about what this replacement means. Bringing fans closer and giving the neighborhood usable public space are worthwhile goals. The harder test will be whether ordinary supporters feel the new building belongs to them. The concrete frame will make the stadium recognizable; the experience of arriving, finding a seat, and watching a match will determine whether people want to return.

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