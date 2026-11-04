DA1 Camera Prints Photos to Give Away Without a Screen or App

I take a lot of pictures wherever I go or even when I just stay at home and find something interesting I want to capture. While I do post a photo a day on social media and occasionally print photos for my journal, a lot of them don’t really make it out of the camera roll. Sometimes, having them just stay there in my phone’s storage defeats the purpose of capturing a moment. There are also moments when you want a tangible memory or something you can share with other people.

The DA1 Camera is an electronic instant-print camera that lets you take a picture, print out the photo on thermal paper from a roll, and keep it for your collection or hand it over to someone. It leaves out the screen, image gallery, and app-centered workflow to make taking and sharing photos a more immediate activity.

Designer: Twogather™

Analog instant cameras and hybrid digital cameras with printers already offer ways to enjoy printed photos. But the DA1 Camera skips the added steps of inspecting the photo on a screen after you take it and sometimes even editing it before you get a printout. Twogather’s idea is to turn the camera and the printing process into a tool for connecting people while giving you something tangible to keep.

This device could provide ready-made souvenirs during parties, family gatherings, journaling hangouts, or even just casual meetups with friends and strangers. There is even a Clear version that makes the mechanism part of the camera’s aesthetic, letting you see the internal components, circuitry, and printing assembly. The Neon version, meanwhile, offers a bolder look with its colorful exterior. Both have a rounded-square body and a prominent circular lens, so you don’t have to choose transparency to get that distinctive shape.

There are also accessories that give you different ways of using the camera. There’s a screw-on viewfinder in case you want help framing your photo, along with wrist and neck straps for additional carrying options. These aren’t all separate purchases: the advertised bundle includes a wrist strap, belt clip, viewfinder, and five color markers. The neck strap is sold separately. The markers let you draw and write on the black-and-white prints, giving you something else to do with the photos before keeping or sharing them.

The thermal printing process means there are no ink cartridges to replace, although you will still need paper refills. Twogather describes its paper as BPA-free and says each roll produces approximately 50 or more photos. That’s the manufacturer’s estimate, but it gives you a starting point when deciding how many extra rolls to bring to a gathering.

That simplicity does come with a trade-off. The brand describes DA1 as having “no memory,” so you shouldn’t approach it as a way to build a digital photo archive. Without a screen, you also lose the chance to check the shot before printing. Some people might find that frustrating, while others may appreciate having one less reason to keep retaking the same picture until everyone looks perfect. The official website lists the Neon version at $98 and the Clear version at $110, before applicable shipping and taxes. Both are offered for US preorder, with shipping promised for November 2026.

For someone like me, who already takes plenty of photos but doesn’t always do anything with them, the appeal is having a print before I can put off making one. I can imagine adding a handwritten note, slipping it into my journal, or giving it to the person beside me. Instead of promising to send a photo later, I could hand it over while we’re still together.

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