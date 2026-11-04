LEGO’s Biggest Ever “Godzilla” Build Hits The Shelves, Defeating Even The Sagrada Familia In Size

If you bought LEGO’s Sagrada Família 3 days ago and cleared a whole shelf for it, I have bad news. LEGO just revealed something taller. The LEGO Ideas Godzilla (21375) reaches 27.5 inches with his Heat Ray firing, edging out the 24.4-inch cathedral that currently holds LEGO’s all-time piece-count record. He’s built from 5,363 pieces, based on a fan design by Matthew Esposito, and LEGO says he’s the largest LEGO Ideas model ever launched. It’s the most on-brand thing Godzilla could possibly do: show up uninvited and tower over a beloved landmark.

Godzilla earns that height with about 44 percent of the cathedral’s piece count, which shows how big LEGO’s designers went on the silhouette. Esposito, known as MattE720 on LEGO Ideas, designed the original build around Legendary’s MonsterVerse Godzilla before LEGO’s team took over. The official version stands upright, throws his head back, and fires a blue atomic blast at the ceiling, which is exactly how he claims those extra inches. Without the Heat Ray he drops to about 21.5 inches, so the two sets can probably share a shelf peacefully. Esposito’s fan build hunched forward in a classic city-stomping crouch, so LEGO basically taught the King of the Monsters to stand up straight.

Designers: Matthew Esposito (MattE720) & LEGO Design Team

Two Years, 10,000 Votes, and One Very Large Lizard

Esposito submitted his Godzilla to LEGO Ideas in late 2023, drawing on the beefy design from Godzilla: King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. The project crossed 10,000 supporters in fall 2024, which sent it into LEGO’s review process, and the review board approved it on June 17, 2025. Most Ideas sets reach stores about a year after approval, while Godzilla took 17 months, which feels fair for the biggest model the program has produced. Esposito says the head was definitely the biggest challenge, and that watching the project hit 10,000 supporters after more than two years was incredible. Anyone who has tried sculpting a reptile skull out of rectangles will nod along.

Back in 2024, I took one look at Esposito’s original build and guessed it used around 500 pieces, a comically low estimate in hindsight. Esposito’s own count for the fan version later landed somewhere between 2,500 and 3,000 pieces, and LEGO’s final set roughly doubles that. LEGO model designers Jim Clayton and Markus Rollbühler refined the official model alongside creative design lead Jordan David Scott. The set is a fully licensed collaboration with Legendary Entertainment, while Toho holds the Godzilla trademark itself. Amber Sheppo, Legendary’s SVP of Consumer Products and Partnerships, credits Esposito’s original vision as the starting point for the whole project.

LEGO Gave Godzilla a Glow-Up

The fan build wore a dark gray body with black spines, which looked menacing up close but read as one big monochrome mass from across a room. LEGO’s version lightens the torso to a brighter gray and lights the dorsal fins up in vivid blue, as if the atomic breath is charging through his spine. The eyes switched to blue too, replacing the printed or stickered studs Esposito used. Proportions shifted as well, with the head and arms shrinking relative to that colossal torso and those tree-trunk legs. The result is more bottom-heavy and noticeably closer to how MonsterVerse Godzilla actually looks on screen.

Textured bricks handle the scaly skin, jagged elements form the fins, and posable shoulders, elbows, wrists, and fingers let you set up whatever battle stance you like. The tail gets built curving to the left or right, so pick your side before you start. My favorite detail, though, is the Heat Ray, which swaps in where Godzilla’s tongue normally sits. That blue element recreates the iconic skyward roar from King of the Monsters, turns a standing figure into a full display scene, and hands him the 6 extra inches he needs to beat Gaudí. Three jobs for one swap is excellent value, even by LEGO standards.

Price, Release Date, and a Free Footprint

LEGO Ideas Godzilla (21375) launches November 27, 2026, at LEGO.com and LEGO Stores for $449.99 (£349.99 / €399.99), and it’s rated 18+. He measures 27.5 inches (70cm) tall with the Heat Ray, 10.5 inches (27cm) wide, and 15.5 inches (40cm) long, so measure your shelf twice. That makes him LEGO’s big licensed Black Friday release, following last year’s Star Trek U.S.S. Enterprise NCC-1701-D. The LEGO Builder app carries the instructions, with 3D zoom, rotation, and progress tracking for a build this size. LEGO Insiders in select markets can also enter a sweepstakes for a signed set and an early look at the Godzilla poster reward.

Shoppers who buy the set between November 27 and 30 also get the Godzilla Logo and Footprint set (40888) free, while supplies last. The 359-piece build puts the blue Godzilla logo against a city skyline, with Mothra perched on one of the buildings, alongside a brick-built footprint. That footprint matches the size of the big set’s feet, so you can line them up and pretend he just stepped through your living room. At $449.99, Godzilla also costs $350 less than the cathedral he just out-towered, which might be the most persuasive argument a Black Friday deal has ever made. Gaudí, I’m sorry.

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