This 400-Square-Foot Tiny Cabin Opens Onto a Full-Width Porch

The Wildflower makes room for something tiny homes can easily squeeze out: a proper front porch. Built by South Carolina’s Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company, this 400-square-foot park model pairs one bedroom and one bathroom with a covered outdoor sitting area. It’s an available model, starting at $115,000, with a layout that keeps daily life on one level.

That porch spans the cabin’s width, sitting beneath the same gabled roof as the enclosed rooms. In the builder’s photographs, timber-toned posts and dark mesh railings frame an outdoor sofa and chairs. Trex composite decking is specified for the floor. Giving outdoor furniture its own sheltered zone means the indoor living room doesn’t have to accommodate every gathering when the weather cooperates.

Designer: Sweet-Haus Tiny Cabin Company

Inside, the photographed cabin has pale horizontal wall paneling, muted green cabinetry, and a wood ceiling that follows the roof’s pitch. The contrast gives the upper half of the room a stronger visual presence without covering every surface in dark timber. A breakfast counter provides seating beside the kitchen, leaving the opposite side available for a sofa, coffee table, and a large window.

The published floor plan places the bedroom at the rear, beyond the kitchen, with the bathroom tucked alongside the route between them. A stacked washer and dryer occupy a dedicated position near the bedroom closet, while the bathroom includes a shower labeled 60 inches wide. A separate bedroom means going to bed doesn’t require converting the shared living area into a sleeping space each night.

Storage gets more attention than the footprint might suggest. Sweet-Haus lists a built-in pantry and two full closets, plus an electric fireplace feature wall with concealed storage. That last detail is particularly useful: a decorative focal point also earns its floor area by holding things. Custom soft-close cabinetry continues the approach, keeping everyday necessities behind doors rather than on display.

The construction package includes LP SmartSide siding, metal roofing, Low-E argon-filled windows, and a mini-split HVAC system. Buyers can choose finishes and explore upgrades, including a screened porch or built-in bed with nightstands. Those choices matter in a small cabin, where adding permanent furniture can settle the layout early. The photographs show one interpretation, rather than a fixed palette every buyer must accept.

The starting price covers the cabin, not a finished property. Delivery, setup, skirting, steps, and upgrades are separate charges, and Sweet-Haus says buyers must confirm local placement and occupancy rules for its park models. Land and utility preparation also need their own budget. Within those limits, the Wildflower’s most convincing decision is straightforward: it preserves a private bedroom, useful storage, and somewhere sheltered outside to sit, instead of making every activity compete for the same limited patch of indoor floor.

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