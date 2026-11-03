First look of Rockstar Games x Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grand Theft Auto” in Black dropped

The most anticipated video game of all time is launching within a few weeks. It’s 19 November, to be precise, when Rockstar Games will release Grand Theft Auto VI, and everyone, including Nike, wants to tap into the fanfare building up to the launch. No wonder then, the footwear giant has teamed up with rapper Travis Scott and Rockstar Games for a pair of Nike Air Force 1 Low themed after the upcoming game.

We have seen some Nike and Travis Scott collaborations in the past. The usual obvious with their releases has been their limited availability. Considering this one is based on a game whose fanfare is already blowing out of the roof, these won’t be an easy buy either.

Designer: Nike

If the leaked Travis Scott’s Cactus Jack x Rockstar Games x Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grand Theft Auto” is released in limited quantity, there is going to be a fight to get them. Anyway, we do not have that information at the moment, what we know from leaked images is that the shoes will have the reverse swoosh logo on their lateral side, which is a signature of Travis Scott x Nike sneakers. The surfaced images show the GTA sneaker in Black avatar with Grand Theft Auto-inspired accents such as a pink toe-box money band and a pink six-star wanted level graphic.

The Nike Air Force 1 Low “Grand Theft Auto” features a leather upper and will reportedly be available in three colorways: White and Pink, Black and Pink, and a Multicolored option. It is rumored that the sneaker will retail for $130 and will be available for purchase starting 19 November, the same day as the game’s release.

As a nod to Grand Theft Auto VI, the Travis Scott x Rockstar Games x Nike Air Force 1 Low features the six-star wanted level iconography in the outsole. In addition to the star motif, the black sneaker in the pictures is highlighted with the pink rubber money band wrapped around the toe box. It features branding for all involved parties in the collaborative Air Force 1 Low, and comes with an extra set of laces in pink color to contrast with the black all-over look of the sneaker.

For a more intriguing change, it’s reported that the collaborative Air Force 1 replaces the “AIR” lettering on the midsole with GTA, which is an evident reference to the upcoming game. Since there are very limited images that have leaked, we don’t have a picture of what’s on the inside of these sneakers, so we’ll reserve our comment for now, until more information comes in.

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