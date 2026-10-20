Masa’s Wavy Tray Is Sculpture You Can Actually Serve Snacks On

Six burgers, a pile of fries, and generous spoonfuls of caviar are a pretty good way to explain dumæ’s Masa Tray. In the brand’s photographs, the food sits on a rippling brass surface that looks more like a small sculpture than standard serving ware. I like the slightly ridiculous pairing. It also makes the tray’s purpose clear: give dinner a visually interesting home without adding a separate decorative centerpiece.

Designed by Los Angeles brand dumæ and handcrafted in India, Masa addresses that familiar divide between the serving pieces you use and the decorative objects you leave out. Its project description says the brass tray is finished to be food-safe, allowing it to move between both roles. The appeal is having one substantial object that doesn’t need to disappear when everyone finishes eating.

Designer: dumæ

The starting point is the movement of waves, translated into broad rises and shallow dips rather than a literal seashell outline. IADA’s announcement traces the reference to Point Dume, the stretch of coast where dumæ founder Kym Gold grew up. I appreciate that the backstory isn’t required reading. Even without knowing the geography, you can see how the curves break up what could otherwise be a rather stern metal rectangle.

In the close-up photographs, light collects along the higher ridges while the depressions fall into softer shadow. That gives the surface a sense of movement even when it’s covered with crackers and grapes. The edges rise and dip with the rest of the form, so the shape feels continuous rather than decorated afterward. To my eye, that’s the strongest design decision here. The visual interest comes from the tray itself, without needing a pattern applied on top.

Those undulations also deserve a practical look. A sculpted surface offers a different proposition from a flat platter, particularly if you’re arranging small bowls or setting down glasses. I’d treat Masa primarily as a tabletop serving piece rather than assume it’s the ideal tray for carrying drinks across a room. The photographs make a convincing case for loosely arranged food. They don’t establish how securely every vessel would sit, and the distinction matters when the surface is this expressive.

The handcrafting adds another layer. According to the announcement, small differences in form and finish occur from piece to piece. That feels appropriate for a design built around irregular movement; perfect repetition would almost work against the idea. Still, handmade isn’t a performance specification. The individuality is a reason to appreciate the object visually, not evidence that it will resist scratches or survive every kind of use. I’d want the maker’s specific care guidance before treating it as everyday workhorse tableware.

Retail listings put its footprint at approximately 21.5 by 11.5 inches, with a height of 3 inches. That’s worth measuring against your table before imagining a generous spread surrounded by dinner plates. The Happy Kangaroo lists Masa at $595, although it’s marked sold out at the time of writing. At that price, this is a considered decorative purchase with a serving function, and its appeal depends on wanting to see it between meals.

Masa received Platinum recognition in both Kitchen & Dining Room Design and Homewear & Decor at the International Architecture & Design Awards 2026. Those categories neatly reflect its intended overlap: something for the table that can also hold its own elsewhere in the house. The recognition is useful context, though the more persuasive argument is still visible in the photographs: food looks inviting against those broad brass curves.

I’m most persuaded by the burger arrangement. The cheese, figs, and carefully grouped grapes are lovely, but takeout gives the tray a less precious personality. It suggests that owning a sculptural serving piece doesn’t require hosting a perfectly coordinated dinner party. I’d rather see an object like this earn its space under a heap of fries than spend its life waiting for an occasion formal enough to deserve it. The waves are already doing the decorating.