This pixel-covered MINI concept makes the Hyundai Ioniq 5 look subtle

Hyundai got everybody talking about pixels in 2019, when the 45 EV Concept showed up in Frankfurt with square-cut lights, and the Ioniq 5 carried the idea to showrooms in 2021. Hyundai even named the look Parametric Pixel and spread it across the headlights, taillights, and wheels. It was a smart move, and it gave the Ioniq 5 a face you could pick out of a parking lot from across the street. Still, Hyundai used pixels like a seasoning, a sprinkle here and a dash there. Somebody was bound to dump the whole shaker.

That somebody is Uygar, a Turkey-based designer who calls himself a professional daydreamer, and the shaker is a MINI. The headlights keep MINI’s round shape but fill the rings with squares, a dot-matrix grille owns the nose, and each wheel is a glowing mosaic disc. The Union Jack taillights are rebuilt out of red pixels, a nod to the flag lamps from MINI’s 2018 facelift. It’s a long-roof five-door with stubby overhangs, a dark roof, and satin champagne-silver paint, so the pixels do the talking. I tried counting the squares on one wheel and gave up when my coffee went cold.

Designer: Uygar (uygarspots)

Round headlights, square pixels, and a grille that glows

MINI’s round headlight is the closest thing the brand has to a signature, so Uygar leaves the circle alone and changes what it is made of. Each ring becomes a loop of little squares wrapped around a dark projector lens, like a digital eye with a very serious pupil. Below it, the closed grille is a dot-matrix field that glows brightest at the center and fades toward the edges. A thin vertical light bar drops from the bumper like a tiny exclamation mark. From a block away the face looks friendly, and up close you can count the grid.

Hyundai keeps its pixels inside the lamps, so the Ioniq 5 still reads as a car with a few digital accents. Here the whole nose becomes one display, so the face reads as a single graphic. That suits a brand whose cars have worn a cheeky expression since Alec Issigonis’s original Mini arrived in 1959. The production Cooper EV already lets owners pick from three light signatures, so a face that changes mood is hardly a leap. This one has far more dots to play with, and I suspect it would be a menace at red lights.

The wheels and taillights carry the pixel jewelry

The wheels are where the idea gets silly in the best way. Each one is a full disc covered in amber squares, arranged in a swirl that thins out toward the rim and bunches up around the MINI wings at the hub. Some squares glow bright while others sit nearly dark, so the whole disc looks caught mid-sparkle. Hyundai’s pixel wheels ask you to read the pattern in the metal, and these ask you to read it in light. Park one at night and you have a disco ball on each corner, minus the awkward dance lessons.

The rear is the cleanest trick in the set. A black glass band spans the tailgate and holds two Union Jack lamps built from red dots, with the MINI wings sitting between them. MINI introduced flag-style taillights in 2018, using the turn signals for the horizontal bars and the brake lights for the vertical ones. Then the 2022 Aceman concept drew a Union Jack across its grille in matrix LEDs. This render finishes the thought by building the flag from pixels, which is where a flag made of light was always headed.

MINI already flirted with pixels, and this is the follow-through

MINI did not wander into this blind. The Aceman concept appeared in July 2022 and made its first public showing at Gamescom in Cologne, which tells you exactly who the brand was flirting with. Its matrix LED headlights and grille drew Lite-Brite comparisons, a nod to the glowing peg toy Hasbro launched in 1967, and the right headlamp could even wink. The Cooper EV that followed took a calmer path, with round lamps, three light signatures, and a 9.4 inch (240mm) round OLED screen inside. The pixel face was the Aceman’s loudest idea, and production turned the volume down.

Uygar’s concept feels like the alternate timeline where nobody in the design review said “maybe a little less.” Hyundai sprinkled, MINI nibbled, and this render tips the whole shaker over the car. If I owned a MINI and somebody offered me these wheels, I would ask where to sign, then ask where the off switch is. The little British hatch has always been the brand most willing to act like a toy, and a toy with a glowing face is hard to argue with. Dump the whole shaker, I say, and let the pixels fall where they may.