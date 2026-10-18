Lego’s 5,682-brick Venice set has canals, a clocktower, and a tiny piano that actually plays

Venice sits on roughly 118 small islands stitched together with bridges, which makes it the one city where a flat LEGO base feels almost historically accurate. Throw in canals, gondolas, and a skyline of domes and bell towers, and you have a place that practically begs to be built out of plastic. LEGO clearly noticed. In 2025 it sent adult builders to Liguria with the LEGO Ideas Italian Riviera, a 3,251-piece fishing village that began as a fan design by Alex Sahli. Now the Italian road trip lands in Venice with the LEGO Icons Venetian Neighborhood (11388), and the travel budget has grown to match.

Designed in house by LEGO’s own team, it packs 5,682 pieces and costs $549.99, with Insiders buying from November 1 and everyone else from November 4. That buys a luxury villa, a glassblowing workshop, a clock tower with a knob-driven astrological calendar, an arched bridge, and a gondola with two gondoliers. Seventeen minifigures wander around, including two in full Carnival costume. Add pigeons, a street piano that plays real notes, and a bonus boat for early buyers, and the shelf starts to sweat. Venice has never been cheap either, so the price tag stays in character.

Designer: LEGO Design Team

Canals made of studs, towers made of legend

The canals are built mostly from trans-blue elements with the studs left showing, so the water ripples instead of sitting flat like a glass tabletop. An arched bridge crosses it, and the gondola and its two gondoliers are sized to slip right underneath. Pale bricks and domed roofs set the skyline, with a green-capped tower standing tallest. Brick Fanatics’ main nitpick is that the set could use more water and more gondolas. I second that, since a Venice with one gondola is a lonely Venice.

The three buildings are a luxury villa, a glassblowing workshop with translucent orange and yellow panels, and a clock tower whose knob drives an astrological calendar. That tower recalls St Mark’s Clocktower, unveiled in 1499, where legend says the doge blinded the clockmaker so he could never build a rival. The real story is tamer, since the two mechanics were made caretakers and moved in with their families. Roofs and floors lift away to show the interiors, and the diorama separates into sections you can rearrange. It stands over 18 inches high, about 25 wide, and 12 deep (48 by 63 by 31 centimeters), so measure your shelf first.

The piano that actually plays

My favorite detail, though, is the street piano, a tiny black 3D-printed element that plays real notes when you twist the flower vase on top. That is a sentence I never expected to write about a minifigure prop. It does four jobs at once: instrument for the musician minifigures, tiny mechanism, manufacturing milestone, and wink at the street pianos that pop up in public squares. The vase works as the crank, which keeps the scene looking natural. Venice gets a soundtrack, and your living room gets a tiny busker.

LEGO has molded bricks since the late 1940s, and the piano is only the second 3D-printed element in a widely available set. The first was the tiny blue train in 10361 Holiday Express Train, released in October 2025, with spinning wheels and a puffing chimney. Before that, the list was a drafting arm, a toy duck for minifigs, and a pogo stick, all handed out or sold in tiny numbers. LEGO has not said how the piano was printed, though selective laser sintering is the likely suspect, same as the train. LEGO’s additive team wants this tech to feel ordinary, and a music-playing piano is a funny way to continue.

17 minifigs, one bonus boat, and the bill

The cast of 17 includes gondoliers, musicians, tourists, a glassblower, and two Carnival revelers dressed as the moon and the sun. Their costumes lean on clever part use, including an upside-down video game controller and a DREAMZzz headpiece. A flock of pigeons crowds the plaza too, because no Venetian square is complete without birds judging your lunch. It is classic LEGO, giving the crowd personality instead of filling the canals with identical tourists. Nobody on this waterfront is checking email, which is the whole fantasy.

At $549.99, the set works out to roughly 9.7 cents per piece, which lands between the $499.99 Tropical Aquarium and the $649.99 Minas Tirith. Insiders get first crack on November 1, and the general release on November 4 runs through LEGO.com and LEGO Stores. Early buyers also get the 322-piece Venetian Water Taxi (40898) as a gift while stocks last. It adds a dock, a captain, a tourist, and two more pigeons, because the birds clearly have a union. My only request is a second gondola, so the taxi has someone to race.