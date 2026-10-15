Fairbuds 2 Earbuds Let You Swap Worn Batteries Instead of Buying a New Pair

Wireless earbuds have come a long way, ever since Apple started the trend of removing the 3.5mm headphone jack from smartphones. Most sound fine or even great, but batteries both in the buds themselves as well as charging cases still pose a longevity problem. Taking a cue from its larger Fairbuds XL headphones, Fairphone’s new Fairbuds 2 make both those batteries replaceable, so that declining battery life doesn’t have to send the whole set into retirement.

On the outside, the Fairbuds 2 look fairly conventional, with rounded earpieces and short, flat stems. Forest Green offers an alternative to the familiar black, which is also an available option, and the matching case has softened corners rather than a rugged shell. The useful detail is a removable silicone sleeve around each earbud, hiding the opening that lets you reach its battery when it eventually needs replacing.

Designer: Fairphone

Remove that sleeve and the earbud’s battery compartment becomes accessible without tools. The charging case does require a Torx T5 screwdriver to reach its cell, but nothing you can’t get from a hardware store. Fairphone lists seven replaceable parts, including the case body and individual earbuds. Losing one earbud therefore doesn’t require buying another pair, which is reassuring if your usual storage system involves the bottom of a crowded bag.

Of course, easy repairs won’t make you enjoy a playlist if the sound doesn’t suit you. The Fairbuds 2 use 0.43-inch bio-cellulose drivers, with four presets and a five-band equalizer in the companion app. LDAC support adds a higher-bitrate option on compatible Android devices, but it isn’t a shortcut to guaranteed sound quality, and iPhone owners don’t get that particular audio codec.

Active noise cancellation handles the isolation side, with Fairphone claiming up to 45dB of reduction. Six microphones support noise management and calls, while multipoint connectivity keeps two devices connected simultaneously. You can move between a laptop and phone without pairing from scratch every time. The earbuds remember up to six devices, although that doesn’t mean six audio streams competing for your ears.

Battery life is a separate consideration from battery replacement. Fairphone claims up to eight hours of listening, or 40 hours with the charging case, with noise cancellation switched off. Turn it on, and the earbuds’ estimate drops to six hours. That could cover a commute and some desk time, but charging remains USB-C only, so a wireless charging pad won’t help here.

There’s a practical limit to the repair story, though. Seven replaceable parts don’t mean every internal component can be fixed separately, and continued use still depends on getting the right spares. Fairphone includes replaceable ear tips and silicone sleeves in that count. The IP54 rating provides dust and splash resistance for daily wear, but don’t mistake it for permission to take them swimming.

The US price is $119.99, with a November 2, 2026 release scheduled. Fairphone offers warranty coverage of up to three years, but a battery wearing out isn’t automatically a warranty claim. Fortunately, replacing it yourself doesn’t void coverage when done correctly. That leaves owners with two different ways to keep listening: support for manufacturing faults, and accessible spare parts for things that wear out.