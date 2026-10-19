Porsche Mission S ditches the center screen for a driver-focused supercar cockpit

Porsche has unveiled the Mission S, a vision model that previews its evolving design language and introduces plans for a new mid-engine super sports car positioned above the 911. The German automaker describes the performance machine as the foundation for a permanent addition to its lineup, combining motorsport influences with a more focused approach to driving.

Revealed in Queens, New York, the Mission S also draws attention to Porsche’s history. The location recalls the 1953 appearance of the 550 Spyder on the same pier, a car that helped establish the company’s reputation in the United States. The new concept carries that legacy forward through proportions and details inspired by several of the marque’s historic sports cars.

Designer: Porsche

Its exterior centres on a low nose, rounded headlights and pronounced front fenders that recall the 911. The flat front end takes inspiration from the 911 GT1, while the roofline extending beneath the rear wing references the 959. At the back, a design treatment derived from the GT1 creates a layered, car-within-a-car effect. These references are integrated into a contemporary form rather than reproduced as retro styling.

A continuous line connects the front and rear light signatures, visually tying the body together. Above it, the sculpted surfaces emphasise the car’s muscular proportions; below, exposed technical elements reinforce its functional character. The centrally positioned engine makes the familiar Porsche roofline possible, while a cooling arrangement inspired by the 917’s radiator fan and an integrated active rear wing bring engineering details into the visual design. The wheels reinterpret the distinctive dial-like pattern of the 928, with an emphasis on lightweight construction.

On the inside, Porsche takes a less screen-dependent approach to the driving experience. The cabin draws on the 550 Spyder and 356, using flowing lines across the dashboard and doors to create a low, enclosed cockpit. Traditional switches and physical controls sit alongside digital displays, with the layout arranged around the driver. White, grey and red accents reference the brand’s racing colours.

The instrument cluster is a central feature. Five round instruments sit behind the steering wheel, with an analogue rev counter at the centre and a digital display behind it. Their arrangement can change with the selected driving mode, adapting the presentation to the driver’s needs. A redesigned Sport Chrono element combines analogue styling with digital functions, while push-pull controls provide direct access to selected vehicle settings.

Porsche has also left out a permanently installed central touchscreen and passenger display. Instead, a retractable smartphone holder compatible with MagSafe allows a personal device to serve as a navigation or information screen when needed. The My Porsche app provides access to vehicle functions and offers historically inspired designs for the digital instrument displays.

For now, Mission S remains a vision model, not a production car with confirmed performance figures or a launch date. Porsche has, however, announced development of a new mid-engine super sports car platform. Its eventual production models will show how much of this concept’s design and driver-focused philosophy makes it to the road.